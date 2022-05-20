Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 42’ episode 12: Cake, Maryanne’s flex and the best tribal council yet

The 12th episode of “Survivor 42” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Omar Zaheer. The 31-year old from Whitby, Ontario will join Chanelle Howell, Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Hai Giang and Drea Wheeler on the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Omar? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Below, read our "Survivor 42" Episode 12 Top 5 moments.

Top 5 moments of Episode 12:

1. Everyone Is Happy…Until Omar Falls Asleep: I personally love some good old fashioned “Survivor,” which normally has less chaotic moments immediately following Tribal Council…but tonight was kind of hilarious to me. Lindsay Dolashewich’s gleeful recap of the previous episode partnered with her joyful laugh was great, but nobody had more of a happy reaction than Petyr Baelish….I mean Omar Zaheer. Once the Sandman knocked Omar out, Mike Turner wasted no time throwing Omar under the bus, strategizing with Maryanne Oketch. She wasted no time ratting him out to everyone else, including Omar. Lindsay has another target in mind, Jonathan Young, who has finally opened his eyes to what Lindsay and Omar are up to in the game. He wanted them gone sooner rather than later.

2. Choose Your Own Reward: At some point, the choice between chicken and cookies and cake must have been on the minds of the production crew since that was indeed the reward. The puzzle did not seem difficult, but I guess this is one of those “you had to be there to see it” moments. Omar surprisingly won it and his niece received her own personal message of encouragement. I think I know what someone is taking to show and tell soon! Omar opted for cake and cookies and took Romeo Escobar, Mike and Maryanne. Not bringing the challenge beasts with him caused him to question if the choice would end up biting him in the hindquarters, which really did not matter much since Jonathan and Mike were already targeting him.

3. Mike’s Lightbulb Moment: Seeing that his best chance to advance is to rat out Lindsay, as well as Omar at this point, to Jonathan and Maryanne, the “Survivor” version of Luke, Leia, and Han was created. Hear me out guys! Jonathan is the muscle of the action, so the Luke. Maryanne is the underestimated power holder as Leia was in the original films. Mike is the Han Solo of the trio since he is playing chess while the others are playing checkers and not noticing how smart he really is. He often is not afraid to shoot the first shot. See, I told you there was reasoning.

4. Immunity Time: The Immunity Challenge looked like an unknown circle of Hell, or at least what I would imagine it would be like. Even Jonathan struggled at times! With so much on the line for the aforementioned trio, it unsurprisingly came down to Lindsay and Jonathan for the win. Lindsay emerged victorious, which ensured that there would be some serious discussion at camp to say the least. Jonathan and Mike targeted Romeo, which was not a bad idea, but far from the best one. With both sides of the equation thinking that they won, Maryanne decided it was time to flex and came up with a better plan that made more sense than anything all night: Targeting Omar.

5. The Elimination of the Season: This Tribal Council was absolutely the highlight of the season thus far in my opinion. Between the rain and the tension, the environment was combustible. The cryptic answers this week alone had me laughing. The only constant at every Tribal since the merge is that Maryanne is as solid as a rock and she knows it. Watching Omar’s reactions was highly entertaining as the votes were counted. It felt good to see his ego get knocked down a peg or two. So much for being “Survivor confident” there bud! If Jonathan or Lindsay are not the targets next week I will be shocked since they are keeping two challenge beasts in the game this long and that is a very risky choice. But once again, the hope of a challenge beast winner lives on!

