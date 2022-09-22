Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 1: Welcome to camp, boat mail and first tribal council

The premiere episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Morriah Young. The 28-year old from Philadelphia was the first castaway sent home after being voted out by the Baka tribe on Day 3. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Morriah? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Below, read our "Survivor 43" Episode 1 Top 5 moments.

Top 5 Moments of Episode 1:

“Survivor” never ceases to amaze me. This season premiere left me thinking, “This group of contestants is here to win!” Saying that, there are still a few castaways we need to learn more about before we can fully gauge how successful they might become. So without further ado, here are the Top 5 moments of the episode.

1. Nice to Meet You, Here’s a Challenge: The first week of “Survivor” is always fun for me since it seems like the world’s most awkward blind date. The contestants truly have no clue what to expect in terms of teammates. But, it is always a pleasure to see the joy on the face of Jeff Probst when meeting the new contestants and learning their names. Week one Jeff is a vibe and has the energy of a tour guide at college orientation. He loves the campus and he can’t wait to show you around. Naturally, he wasted no time throwing the tribes into their first challenge. Each tribe did a commendable job with the challenge, but two tribes have an interesting advantage in terms of puzzles it seems, which is an interesting aspect to notice thirteen minutes into the episode. Vesi won the challenge and off to the camps they went to build a temporary home.

2. Welcome to Camp: The arrival of the Vesi tribe to camp was heartwarming. This might be the quickest I have ever seen a tribe bond. They all just seem so happy, especially Jesse Lopez. Cody Assenmacher was a close second and he’s giving me “Survivor” OG Colby Donaldson vibes already. They are still assessing one another, but in a less obvious manner, even going so far as forming alliances right off the bat. The two losing tribes had to do yet another challenge, which is a great indoctrination into the hell that they have signed up for. The Baka tribe seemed to be assessing one another the entire time in a very obvious manner, especially Mike Gabler. Sami Layadi ended up saving the day for his tribe, which made everyone happy. Saying that, Sami also is lying about his age (he’s overthinking this). Owen Knight “bonded” with Mike and noted the slow creation of alliances on the tribe. Speaking of Mike, his social game is oddly old-school gameplay. On the Coco tribe, Geo Bustamante and Ryan Medrano embarked on the digging challenge instead, which in all honesty might be the worst way to spend one’s first day of competition. Something about the Coco tribe’s dynamic is intriguing. They all seem to gel well together right now, with not much assessing of the competition whatsoever.

3. Background Information: This season is gifting us with valuable background information that makes some of these contestants even more impressive. I had assumed that it was not divulging much information about the contestants after Jeff’s questioning, but lo and behold, we get some interesting little tidbits. James Jones might have been the biggest surprise of the night for me with his casual reveal of being a chess champion. You sir are on the right show! Karla Cruz Godoy and Geo’s heart to heart about their personal struggles also felt very old-school gameplay, which is great since social interaction will get you everywhere on this show. These two strike me as being friends outside the game when the season is over. Jesse is equally intriguing, with an incredible backstory with an emotional pull. He also has some incredible tattoos, which is not a real factor in the game but a really cool observation.

4. Boat Mail: With the opportunity to send one member of the tribe to go on an adventure, off went Karla from Coco, Mike from Baka, and Dwight Moore from Vesi. It was at this point that everything suddenly became super real to the contestants. This trio went on a hike that ended with a shot to gain an advantage, but only if they were willing to take a risk. Two out of the three opted to take a risk, since when in Rome, right? Dwight opted to tell his tribe the truth, which is a rare move in this game. Not that Cody believed him though. Gabler was also truthful, which did not surprise me since he just has that personality. In the end, Gabler received the advantage and Dwight lost his vote.

5. Tribal Time: In an imposing, yet exciting immunity challenge, the contestants were all smiles and excitement. The challenge had some incredible moments, but I have to single out the human ladder skills of Coco, which was pretty impressive. Baka and Vesi were less skilled at that particular party trick. In the end, Coco and Vesi received immunity sending Baka to tribal council. The camping trip (as Sami described it) was over and the real game began. Gabler, being fully aware that he would be a target, informed his tribe that he is not going to play his idol and was opting to go for the shot in the dark. The names on the tips of many tongues was Morriah Young and Owen, both equally as expendable at the end of the day from the strength conservation theory. Fast forward to tribal itself, which awed the contestants briefly into silence at the sight of the whole setup. Jeff was amused yet surprised by the tribe’s attitude towards moral victories and self-confidence before stirring the pot a little bit. Gabler wisely changed his mind and in a closer vote than I anticipated, Morriah was given the boot.

