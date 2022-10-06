Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 3: Tensions rise, advantages are found and another Vesi tribal

The third episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Nneka Ejere. The 43-year old from Weatherford, Texas was the third castaway sent home after being voted out by the Vesi tribe on Day 7. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Nneka? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Below, read our "Survivor 43" Episode 3 Top 5 moments.

Top 5 Moments of Episode 3:

1. New Day, Same Issues: If there is anything I have learned from “Survivor,” it is that after a fall or a tribal, a positive attitude is always a good thing to encompass. Cody Assenmacher was quite boastful, and deservedly so, but Jesse Lopez is looking more long term than his buddy. Dwight Moore and Noelle Lambert have come to realize that they are at the bottom of the pyramid. Meanwhile at Baka, the target on Mike Gabler increased by the minute, much to my chagrin. It might be too early to play favorites but he is already one of mine. At Coco, the tribe had a lovely birthday celebration for James Jones, which is a lot of fun to see so briefly. The idea of going off on an idol hunt was broached and that tension was palpable. Karla Cruz Godoy went off on her own anyway and it was a very successful mission. Alas, it was a beware advantage and she took some time to debate that risk.

2. Karla’s Beware Advantage: We were once again treated to my new favorite little challenge on the show. Make it work! Her tactic oddly was successful and made me realize how her tribemates were underestimating her. Ryan Medrano was the holdout for a while but she completed the challenge like a pro. Guys, keep an eye on her down the road since her social game is A+ worthy.

3. Immunity Challenge Time: I have no clue how they crafted this particular immunity challenge but it felt so cardio heavy. Right off the bat, all three tribes did pretty well. This might have been the first challenge of the season to be truly unpredictable. Cody, Sami, and Ryan especially excelled at it. Then came the puzzle, which is becoming a bit of a trend this season as Vesi somehow always seems to move like snails when it comes to puzzles. Baka and Coco won immunity, sending Vesi right back to tribal. Baka also received some power and sent Noelle, James, and Owen Knight on a journey to the island where dreams are made and advantages are received.

4. Vesi Shenanigans: Nneka Ejere can read the room well and felt terrible that she played a big part of the tribe’s loss. Cody, being the silent assassin that he is, singled out Nneka but the possibility of Noelle going home in her place due to loyalty was discussed. Cue the tears. Meanwhile on the journey mentioned above, Noelle was blissfully unaware of the shenanigans at camp. Something tells me she would be crying as well as Cody remained the only one without emotion. But, she made sure to form a bond with her fellow contestants on the journey. Owen and James bonded well with her and they showed empathy and gave her the advantage. Now THIS is a trio I can get behind! Dwight was still wary about Jesse’s trustworthiness but trusts a lying Noelle, who became the personification of “thou protest too much”. With a steal-a-vote in her back pocket, the outcome was anything but certain.

5. Tribal Survey Time: Jeff wasted no time calling out the inability of Vesi to solve a puzzle. Nneka really seemed sad that someone will get the boot but Cody had no chill to be given, slightly agreeing with her but not agreeing with her at the same time. Jesse also was proven to have highly specific criteria when it comes to surveys. Noelle quickly put the fear back into the game before voting though, creating a tension filled atmosphere but opted not to play her advantage this week. In the end, Nneka was voted out and did not seem disappointed whatsoever.

