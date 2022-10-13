Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 4: Vesi’s redemption, Cody’s charm and Lindsay’s snuffed torch

The fourth episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Lindsay Carmine. The 42-year old from Downington, Pennsylvania was the fourth castaway sent home after being voted out by the Coco tribe on Day 9. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Lindsay? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Below, read our "Survivor 43" Episode 4 Top 5 moments.

Top 5 Moments of Episode 4:

1. Tribal Madness: Between the analogies of Cody Assenmacher and the astute observation that Vesi is a hot mess, the show started with a bang. Meanwhile, at Baka familiarity is starting to breed contempt. Specifically towards Mike Gabler, who is still, hands down, my favorite of the season. Let’s just assume that Elisabeth “Elie” Scott is not on his holiday card list and vice versa.

2. A Reward Challenge to Remember: I love the idea of the reward challenge awarding the winning tribe the ability to not only get something they need but go steal something from another tribe of their choice. All three tribes tried their best, but at the end of this floor is lava challenge, Vesi bounced back from a string of losses to claim victory. Jeff seemed pretty happy that they opted for the tool kit and the fruit. Cody also had the best line of the night with, “You’ve never had sushi?” We need a show with him traveling to restaurants worldwide. Anyways, Cody volunteered to go claim Vesi’s stolen plunder reward. He charmed the pants off the Coco tribe and then told them he planned to steal their machete. Coco quickly turned that around and suddenly this became like an episode of “Shark Tank.” Off he went with fishing gear and food, but Karla Cruz Godoy was not buying his good guy persona.

3. Immunity Challenge Time: This particular challenge looked less fun than previous ones this season. It also looked a bit too easy in comparison. Lindsay Carmine looked oddly at ease with this challenge, which was the opposite of human snail Dwight Moore. Vesi continued to struggle with puzzles but miraculously outperformed Coco this time around. Vesi also assisted Baka instead of Coco at the end. Talk about playing favorites there Vesi! If looks could kill, let’s just say Coco would be responsible for mass murder. Cassidy Clark tried to put a positive spin on the loss but the tribe’s wasted time on the square cost them valuable time and I am sure the other tribes were just waiting to see them hit tribal sooner rather than later.

4. The Coco Commotion: The sore losers had one last meal together but everyone was pretty quick to throw out names. Cassidy was targeted by Geo Bustamante and vice versa. She also had the votes, which made her feel pretty confident. Lindsay was paranoid though, feeling targeted despite being told it was not her on the chopping block. Ah, the reactions of an individual so terrified of tribal council that they blow up their entire game never gets old. Ever. By doing so, she became a target and deservedly so. That is where the fun begins.

5. A Tribal to Remember: After being awestruck by the tribal council area, Coco and Jeff went right to business. Jeff established the closeness of the tribe before ripping off the proverbial band aid. Lindsay felt the need to throw a grenade on the table so to speak, further setting herself up for failure. So Jeff the fun killer naturally probed further. It was evidently clear that one of the names mentioned would indeed go home but who will it be amongst all this paranoia? Well, with three individuals having their names written down, only one had a really good poker face (shout out to Geo!) Lindsay got the boot. If Coco loses again though, Geo is clearly the target and honestly I cannot wait for that day.

