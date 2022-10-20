Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 5: Jeanine’s social prowess, throwing an immunity challenge and Geo’s epic blindside

The fifth episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Geo Bustamante. The 36-year old from Honolulu, Hawaii was the fifth castaway sent home after being voted out by the Coco tribe on Day 11. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Geo? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Below, read our “Survivor 43” Episode 4 Top 5 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 5 Moments of Episode 5:

1. Pre Challenge Antics: At Coco, Lindsay Carmine’s name was still on the tip of everyone’s tongue but Cassidy Clark is playing chess while the others seem to be playing checkers. Geo was still super confident and blissfully unaware of the giant target on his back. Meanwhile at Baka, Jeanine Zheng found a beware advantage and was encouraged by her alliance with Elisabeth “Elie” Scott to go for it. Cue the third go around of my favorite new addition to the game. In my best Tim Gunn voice: “Make it work Jeanine!” The discovery became the worst kept secret and Sami Layadi was very bitter about it all. As they continue to target Mike Gabler, he fell for Jeanine’s act. Sami naturally decided to be the Grinch and informed him, much to Mike’s chagrin as he began thinking of all the scenarios that could occur down the road. But, in one very questionable choice, Sami has proven to me that he is more of a strategic player than I had anticipated.

2. An Immunity Challenge to Remember: I am starting to question who designs these challenges since this season seems to have more fun ones than usual. Do not get me wrong, they all still look like an unknown circle of Hell to me but one that I would actually enjoy attempting. Vesi quickly took the lead with Baka proving to be more than adept at this challenge. Coco did an admirable job as well. Needless to say, this challenge was a close one. Cody Assenmacher must have been watching Jonathan Young from last season because he is proving to be a challenge beast. Vesi won immunity and was followed by Baka. Coco was sent right back to tribal after Ryan Medrano’s unfortunate choice to throw a challenge. Quite frankly, that was the most horrifying moment of the season for me so far. Just me? Either way, throwing a challenge annoys me more than anything else on any reality competition. Also, three castaways went on a journey that ended up being quite the ride. More on that later.

3. Ryan’s Undeserved Confidence: Feeling pretty proud of himself, Ryan was unaware that he was being targeted. Cassidy was unapologetic in regards to that and read through his act. “Oh my God. He is so full of s***.” Truer words were never spoken. What remained to be seen though was if he would regret throwing that challenge. Meanwhile, Jeanine, Geo, and Jesse Lopez were off on their journey. Nothing bonds people like rowing a boat I guess? Geo lied to manipulate emotions, but Jeanine is too smart for that. Jesse, not so much. All three went for it and now there was a 33% chance to get the advantage, which was great since Geo failed.

4. Who is a Bigger Problem? : Jesse lost his vote at the next tribal as did Jeanine. For any mathematicians out there, that meant that Geo’s risk paid off. Sami seemed to relish that Jeanine failed and is targeting her already. Hopefully, he does not pull a Ryan and throw the next challenge. Geo’s advantage was literally the worst thing for everyone else. Karla Cruz Godoy ratted him out and Geo became target number one in most minds. Cassidy was still gunning for Ryan though, which made her tribemates question if she should go too. Not a good choice there Cassidy.

5. Tribal Council: Jeff wasted no time before digging into the mess that has become Coco. Ryan feigned regret for screwing up the challenge and honestly, nobody seemed to be buying it. Cassidy had more of a verbal reaction to it though, playing it more strategically with her answer. Karla was less strategic noting the reality of Ryan’s situation. Geo was as smug as a rooster among the hens, which was the complete opposite of his “acting” last week. Kudos to Ryan for asking for snaps on every vote he thought he would receive though. Bold move! The vote was closer than I had anticipated but in the end, Geo was voted out. Blindsiding this Napoleon was the best decision all season and I lived for it. Ryan and James Jones were equally as shocked as Geo and clearly are the next targets if Cassidy can keep her paranoia in check. I am all for that since they needed that wake up call. Bet you regret throwing that challenge now, Ryan. Plus, with what looks like the merge next week, let’s just say that the most cutthroat moves are yet to come. I for one am all for it since it’s indeed time to trim the stragglers from the contenders.

