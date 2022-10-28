Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 6: A merge, emotional fireworks and tribal chaos

The sixth episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Elisabeth “Elie” Scott. The 31-year old from Salt Lake City, Utah was the sixth castaway sent home after being voted on Day 13. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Elie? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Below, read our "Survivor 43" Episode 6 Top 5 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS's reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the "Survivor" winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 5 Moments of Episode 6:

1. Three Tribes Become One?: The Coco tribe was thrilled that the merge was happening and Ryan Medrano viewed it as a new chance to shine. Vesi and Baka appeared to be excited about the news as well. The only honest one of the bunch was Cody Assenmacher, who perfectly assessed the situation as being full of fake smiles and a dagger waiting to be driven into one’s back. Owen Knight was the only one that had a semi-decent amount of knowledge about who had what in terms of advantages and idols. Discussion about Cody and his beads led to some further knowledge as well, which made the situation even more exciting.

2. Psych! No Merge Yet: Jeff took the tribal immunity idols back before dropping an anvil on the hopes and dreams of the contestants. Welcome to the grey area before the merge boys and girls! A challenge consisting of two teams of six resulted in one person sitting out and hoping they hitched their wagon to the team that won immunity. That unlucky individual was Noelle Lambert, who chose to attach herself to the blue team. Personally, I would have gone with the red, but to each their own. Karla Cruz Godoy injured herself while Cody shined as the most valuable player. In the end, the puzzle was the deciding factor and both teams truly gave 110%. The blue team won (wise choice Noelle) leaving the candidates for elimination feeling dejected, especially Sami Layadi and Owen.

3. Emotions Run High: The six contestants in limbo were Cody, James Jones, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Owen, Cassidy Clark, and Sami. While the winner’s stuffed their faces and “bonded,” there was a lot of strategy being thrown around by Ryan. His pitch went to deaf ears for the most part but it opened up a discussion on who needs to hit the road. Mike Gabler threw out Elie’s name and was unapologetic about it. Another reason why he is already one of my favorites this season. He, Karla, and Cody are brutally honest.

4. All Hell Breaks Loose: Cody felt the target on his back, but so did everyone else without immunity. Everyone started spilling the tea to one another and Elie was especially angry. Confronting Gabler, the tension was high. But Elie was not done yet and went after Sami and Owen, who fully know that she can turn the tide against them. Gabler also confronted Jeanine Zheng about her advantage. His former tribemates told him to put a Band-Aid on the situation now and handle the bad blood later. Good luck with that! People seemed more willing to work with Cody, which is great, but this vote was destined to be on tribal lines. Gabler was not on board with this Baka strong propaganda and vowed to vote for Elie but did not tell his tribemates. Would Jeanine play her idol for Elie? Only time would tell.

5. Tribal Chaos: I love the sight of a very populated group at Tribal Council. It makes me happy since the more people there tends to result in complete and utter chaos. This specific Tribal Council was a quieter chaos than others this season but there was no real animosity evident either. Just a lot of eye rolling and dead stares. Elie really explained her situation in a “woe is me” manner while Owen called the afternoon “exhilarating.” Talk about seeing things on the sunny side of life. The shadiness this week was captivating to me since we have yet to see it on such a large scale. I for one am all for large scale shadiness in this game since it truly separates the contenders from the stragglers. The vote was a bit closer than I had anticipated with Elie not receiving any help from Jeanine. In the end, Elie was shown the door, leaving her “good friend” Jeanine in shock. More importantly, we finally have a merged tribe with all contenders!

