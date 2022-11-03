Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 7: Jeanine feels the heat, pairing up for immunity and another epic blindside

The seventh episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch Dwight Moore. The 22-year old from Collierville, Tennessee was the seventh castaway sent home after being voted out on Day 14. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Dwight? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Below, read our "Survivor 43" Episode 7 Top 5 moments.

Top 5 Moments of Episode 7:

1. A Bittersweet Return to Camp: Jeanine Zheng was shocked in the aftermath of the last tribal council, which sent her ally Elisabeth Scott home on Day 13. Everyone comforted her, but she clearly doesn’t feel safe in this game. But the name on everyone’s lips was my boy Mike Gabler, who is essentially the biggest wildcard of the season. Sorry Baka alliance members, but this is “Survivor,” not “America’s Next Best Friend.”

2. It Takes Two to Make Things Go Right: Naturally, the “Survivor” gods decided to mess with the game by having the castaways divide into pairs (determined by rocks) for the next challenge. Some pairings were just glorious while others were a major mismatch. Eventually, there would be only four left standing and eligible to win individual immunity. Kudos to James Jones, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, Ryan Medrano, Sami Layadi, and Cody Assenmacher for giving that pairing stage everything they had and, in the case of Noelle and Sami, failing spectacularly. But the second stage of the challenge was even more interesting.

3. The Final Four: The final four in the fight for immunity ended up being Cody, Mike, Owen Knight, and Dwight Moore. This last aspect seemed pretty straightforward on paper, but a lot of mud was involved. Dwight struggled the most and was out first. Cody and Owen appeared to have more left in the tankthan Mike, who looked pretty exhausted. Surprisingly, Owen dropped next, followed by Cody, leaving immunity to Mike.

4. A Quiet Chaos: I would be remiss not to commend Mike for acknowledging the veterans, but I was surprised to see that everyone seemed to be happy for Mike’s win. Not saying that he won’t be targeted immediately again next week, but that brief moment of his tribemates not being shady was great. Later, word spread that James lied about discovering and advantage, so he became the opportune target. Noelle was being strategic, which scared Karla and Jesse, putting a red flag on her as well. Then Cody threw Dwight’s name out. Honestly, however this played out it was going to be like dropping a grenade on the table. Meanwhile, James had the knowledge is power advantage, which gives him the power to steal someone’s idol. He basically told everyone in sight and made Cody want to target him.

5. Tribal Council: Who loves tribal council more? The camera operators who get all the best reaction shots or Jeff, who always loves stirring the pot? The emphasis on individual games was evident and added a whole new level of tension. Cody looked especially worried or deep in thought. It was hard to tell. James did not play his advantage and seemed unfazed. It ended up being a close vote with both Ryan and Dwight receiving votes. Dwight oddly seemed pumped over this surprise blindside. Kudos for the positive attitude, but not exactly how one wants to go out. #Dwight for an All-Star season?

