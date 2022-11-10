Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 8: Owen dodges a bullet, chaos at camp and Karla’s hilarious tribal reactions

The eighth episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Jeanine Zheng. The 24-year old from San Francisco, California was the eighth castaway sent packing and became the first member of the jury after being voted out on Day 16. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Jeanine? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Below, read our “Survivor 43” Episode 8 Top 5 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 5 Moments of Episode 8:

1. Gaia’s Growing Pains: The return to camp for the Gaia tribe was awkward. Very, very awkward. The icing on the cake was that Jeanine Zheng lost her immunity idol. Honestly, the rest of the tribe was not doing so hot either as the lines in the sand have clearly been drawn. Knowledge may be power, but ego is thy enemy. The next day, Owen Knight explained his background and there was a pleasant little arts a crafts project. But back to the strategic side of things, a seemingly solid seven looked to the future. James Jones began to target Owen like a Disney villain, complete with evil grin.

2. Food, Glorious Food: The castaways were dreaming about food and craving anything but rice. Who wouldn’t be at this point? So off to go fishing goes Ryan Medrano, who has really been flying under the radar for the past couple of weeks. He also had a very enlightening conversation with Mike Gabler, who has finally begun playing the strategic side of the game. Meanwhile, Sami Layadi and Jeanine were strategizing to take out the powerful seven like they were the Cosa nostra. Sami also continued to harp on his own age, which was equal parts adorable and annoying.

3. Immunity Challenge Hell: Five players had to sit out to solidify a deal for rice, leaving a unique group competing. Everyone seemed pretty happy when Mike dropped his ball, as I previously predicted they would love to target him. Ryan dropping his ball left only Owen and Cody standing. I loved seeing Owen up there toe to toe with Cody. What can I say? He grew on me this week. He still strikes me as a mid-card player though. In the end, Cody failed to keep his ball steady and Owen dodged a bullet, winning a much needed immunity necklace. He name dropped a ton of “Survivor” greats in his absolute shock, which made me like him even more. Mike knew trouble was ahead though.

4. Chaos at Camp: As heartwarming as it was to see everyone “happy” for Owen, he had bigger plans brewing. One was targeting Jeanine, and he had good reason to. Cody had other ideas and relished the sense of safety for him and his alliance members. Sami looked at this and said “Nah.” Cue the chaos. By the time Ryan was done fishing, for what seemed like forever, he became the new target. James began second guessing all of this and nobody likes a nervous Nellie. But this being “Survivor,” everything was left up in the air before tribal.

5. Tribal Reactions: Jeff continues to waste no time before diving into the nitty gritty with the group. This time with less glee, but still, it amuses me. Facial reactions are a major gift for the viewer and Karla Cruz Godoy and Jesse Lopez have the best ones. Never put them at a poker table. Ryan gloated about his fishing prowess, which is impressive but so naïve. Sami kept it real though. Ah, the benefits of youth and being unafraid to create an ever growing target on your back. The reaction to the votes was pretty amazing. Ryan quickly realized not everything was as he thought. Jeanine was pretty calm, but you can tell that she is going to be a hard vote to get when she is on that jury. Jury management is a huge part of this game and she will no doubt be a fan of only two or three people if they make it to the final tribal.

