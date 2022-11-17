Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 9: Moving targets, emotional fireworks and two tribal councils

The ninth episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torches of James Jones and Ryan Medrano. The 37-year old from Philadelphia and the 25-year old from El Paso were the ninth and tenth castaways sent packing and became the second and third members of the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting them out? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Top Moments of Episode 9:

1. Moving Targets at Camp: Sami Layadi immediately went off with Mike Gabler and Owen Knight, which resulted in the targeting of James Jones. Speaking of James, he is targeting Owen and views himself as “the social contract.” Quite the ego on this guy. Outside of that really awkward conversation between Owen and James, a semi-normal day at camp.

2. A Divided Immunity Challenge: The castaways were not thrilled to hear that there would be two teams of five and two tribal councils. In all fairness, both sides seemed pretty even in terms of past immunity challenge winners but that means nothing in the grand scheme of things. This challenge was not exactly fun to watch either. Cody Assenmacher versus Ryan Medrano for the red team was amazing to watch but Karla Cruz Godoy, injury and all, was the MVP of this challenge winning immunity after Sami dropped his ball. Not going to lie, I felt a bit worried about Sami’s safety in the game after this challenge. Cody not only won immunity but reward, which was great, but Karla’s win was so wholesome that everyone was happy for her with no shadiness to be seen. A win within itself given this group and its competitive nature.

3. Camp Life: On team Cody, bread was broken and nutrition gained, which is the good news. The bad news, strategizing began pretty quickly. Ryan’s name was thrown out and Cassidy Clark wanted to make sure that she was not getting played. She did so in a calm manner fully knowing that she knows how to play. On Team Karla, James was targeting Owen, therefore Karla was going to vote for Owen. Sami and Noelle Lambert were on board for that as well. James and Owen had a bonding moment at the well and Owen did not believe James when he implied that Owen was on the chopping block. The argument was a bit like something out of “The Real Housewives” franchise as Owen blew up James’ spot in front of everyone. Everyone seemed uncomfortable while Sami seemed to be staring into space (or just tuning out noise). Either way, smart move. Meanwhile, Cody and Jesse were intelligently debating the choice ahead of them. Who the other team sent home could ultimately decide who gets their torch snuffed. Cassidy, hell-bent on getting James out of there, had her own plan at the old Vesi camp. Sami told Karla about the plan to boot James and actually gave a convincing argument but Karla was unsure.

4. Tribal One: Jeff seemed especially happy at this tribal and wasted no time to delve into all the craziness. Sami summed up the relationship between James and Owen pretty well and I was dying to hear what Jeanine Zheng thought of all this since she looked the happiest that we have ever seen her once the nitty gritty details came out. Watching James and Owen fight was like watching an episode of “Maury” before the argument was nipped in the bud. Playing the steal a vote advantage resulted in Owen’s vote flying the coop, as well as Noelle’s strategy. Should have thought that one through better Noelle! In the end, James got blindsided and deservedly so for this charlatan Don Corleone. Off James goes to the jury and unhappily so.

5. Tribal Two: When the second team walked in and saw James in the jury, Jesse’s face said it all. Cody did not seem as shocked, but it solidified his decision. The idea of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich brought some levity to the tribal council but Jeff wanted none of that. Cue the paranoia talk. Cassidy handled every question thrown at her. Her revenge plan, at least in her head, was going swimmingly. Much to his surprise, Ryan was blindsided and revenge was sweet for Cassidy. If we learned anything tonight it is that C.S. Lewis was correct when stating ““If a man thinks he is not conceited, he is very conceited indeed.” Ryan and James learned that the hard way.

