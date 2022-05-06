‘Top Chef: Houston’ episode 10 recap: Meeeeals … iiiin … spaaaaaace! ‘Dinner in Zero Gravity’ sent the chefs into orbit

There were just six chefs left on “Top Chef: Houston” going into episode 10, “Dinner in Zero Gravity,” as the competition gets closer to the home stretch: Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Jae Jung, Buddha Lo, Ashleigh Shanti, and Nick Wallace. So at this elite level of the competition, it was time for them to shoot for the stars. But their first challenge kept them grounded.

Quickfire Challenge

Before launching into space they found a message from host Padma Lakshmi waiting for them when they woke up: “Grab a map and meet me at the Houston Farmer’s Market.” So that part of the challenge was clear at least. When they arrived, Padma greeted them along with the guest judge for this challenge: “Top Chef” All-Star Claudette Zepeda. They explained a little of the history of this market, which has become a “can’t-miss Houston destination,” said Claudette. There was also a famous Tex-Mex dish popularized in Houston that they would be making. “Can anyone guess what it is?” Padma asked the class, to crickets chirping. Even Houston native Evelyn was stumped.

Fajitas, guys, she’s talking about fajitas. They would shop for and cook their take on fajitas at the farmer’s market, and the winner would receive a $10,000 prize. That immediately put a bullseye on Nick’s back. The other chefs affectionately call him “the baker” because he’s won so much “bread” during cash-prize challenges. Could one of his competitors stop him from rolling in even more dough? Okay, I’m done with the bread puns, though in my defense I only used as many as the chefs did.

One of the most difficult aspects of this challenge was time. They had 45 minutes to shop and cook, but the chefs had to decide for themselves how to manage their time because there was no one to tell them when to stop shopping and when to get grilling. And some chefs had additional pressure on their shoulders: “I have to make a good fajita platter or my mom’s gonna yell at me,” Evelyn explained.

Indeed, we saw different strategies — or a lack thereof — play out among the chefs. Jae wanted to make Korean-style crepes for her interpretation of fajitas, so she wanted to shop as fast as possible since the crepes would take time. She ended up cooking first, followed by Nick, Buddha, Evelyn, and Damarr … but still no Ashleigh. With one-third of her time off the clock she was still hunting and gathering her ingredients, and she knew she would have to rush to finish.

Surprisingly, though, the first chef to start cooking, Jae, and the last chef to start cooking, Ashleigh, both ended up in a time crunch. Neither Ashleigh’s tortillas nor Jae’s crepes were coming out well, and in a flash their time was up and neither had finished plating their dishes, leaving key ingredients off their plates. It was inevitable that they would land at the bottom when the judges announced the best and worst dishes, which was indeed the case. Joining them at the bottom was the usually rock-solid Damarr, whose seared steak was too thick and whose salsa was too sweet.

The judges heaped praise on the other three, but ultimately gave the win to, you guessed it, Nick! He made tri-tip, cabbage, and black bean braise, and he was the only chef to successfully make his own tortillas, which means the baker lived up to his name, literally and figuratively, bringing his total for the season to $35,000. Not a bad chunk of change even if he doesn’t end up winning the whole competition.

Elimination Challenge

And now for something completely different. Padma introduced guest judge Marcus Samuelsson to present the chefs with their next challenge: they were going from the farm to the stars. “It’s a space challenge!” Evelyn said excitedly at the first mention of NASA. They would have to think like food scientists and make dishes that would be appropriate for astronauts in orbit. Specifically, they would need to consider important factors about eating in a zero-gravity environment, where loose liquids and crumbs would be dangerous.

Their first step was to visit the Space Center in Houston to learn the specific challenges of food in flight. For instance, space food includes plenty of variety to spare astronauts the monotony of endlessly repeated meals. However, there is limited salt as that could increase bone loss. Sauces are thick to avoid stray droplets wandering the cabin. And with the congestion you sometimes experience in a zero-G environment, some extra hot sauce comes in handy to maximize flavor.

When it came time to plan their meals and shop for ingredients, Damarr experienced some chef’s block as he struggled for inspiration in such a highly specific technical challenge. Ashleigh also expressed some misgivings, not about the challenge, per se, but about her career as a chef, throughout which she has poured a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into making other people’s restaurants successful. She wanted to win this one for herself, and she didn’t seem to have trouble coming up with a concept for the challenge: hot sauce salmon ceviche, which she would present as a kind of “tinned fish reimagined.”

Meanwhile, Buddha was thinking up some space balls: a dessert inspired by the golf balls Alan Shepard hit while on the moon. His cooking station ended up looking like a mad scientist’s lab. On the opposite end of the ambition spectrum was Damarr, who usually aces challenges (not a single low score in an Elimination Challenge up to this point) but seemed unusually cowed by the pressure of making it so close to the end of the competition. He decided he would play it safe and make something familiar to stay in the competition, and anyone who has ever watched a reality show before was probably trying to reach through their screens to shake some sense into him. There’s a fine line between simple and basic, and at a level of competition this high it’s often better to fail big than to bore the judges with blandness. Creative ambition is often appreciated even if you fall flat on your face, but a lack of imagination can be damning.

And indeed Damarr’s planned dish didn’t sound particularly adventurous, or in the spirit of the spacey challenge. He was making rice with chicken and gravy like his mother used to make, but your execution had better be flawless when you’re cooking something that familiar, and Damarr was struggling with overcooking his rice — twice.

Other chefs were trying something new. Jae was cooking bulgogi, a Korean beef dish, but she had to thicken her broth, so she tried using parsnips and hoped for the best. Evelyn also needed a thickener for her pork and chili stew, so she was adding a roux to her concoction. And Nick was whipping up a Mississippi gumbo.

Tasting

Padma, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons were joined by Marcus Samuelsson, a trio of astronauts, and Top Chef” All-Star Melissa King to judge the chefs’ out-of-this-world food offerings. The chefs presented their dishes in pairs, and first up were Evelyn and Buddha, two consistently strong chefs with predictably strong dishes. Evelyn’s guiso rojo stew had flavorful spice with good texture; it ran the risk of being overpowering, but had the right balance. Buddha’s coconut mousse with berry compote balls were also a hit: interactive, fun, and playful, leaning into the theme of the challenge in a pleasing way without being too gimmicky. It was “a pair of beautiful dishes” from this par, according to Padma, setting a high bar for the rest of the chefs presenting.

Ashleigh and Nick were next, but only Nick achieved the same high standard. Marcus quoted Nina Simone by saying “Mississippi goddamn!” to Nick’s gumbo. But Ashleigh leaned into the astronaut challenge so far she fell over because her dish (complete with scissors and a plastic packet of sweet potato slaw) was all concept and no flavor. She should have cut her fish into smaller pieces to better absorb the flavor of her pickling liquid.

The last two dishes were also disappointing. Jae’s bulgogi had an unpalatable texture with undercooked barley and beef that fell apart into mush. The only part Tom liked was the carrots. And Damarr, as most of us probably guessed, underwhelmed the judges with his chicken gravy with rice. He already knew he was in trouble with the overcooked rice, but his gravy was also too thin, his idea was uninspired, and the flavor was lacking.

Judges’ Table

It was just that kind of day. The top three and bottom three dishes broke down along the exact same lines as the Quickfire Challenge, with Nick, Buddha, and Evelyn at the top and Ashleigh, Damarr, and Jae at the bottom. But unlike the Quickfire where Nick came out on top, this time it was Buddha who won. This was his second challenge victory, but his first solo win; he previously won “Doppelgangers” alongside the since-booted Jackson Kalb. Now his balls will be used as inspiration for a real meal that will go into space.

As for the unlucky three, this was the fifth low score for Ashleigh (including the challenge where she was eliminated before winning her way back in “Last Chance Kitchen”). As she consoled Jae she even joked that she was “the MVP of the bottom … I’m a pro at this.” That made me think that Ashleigh would be out again since she has struggled even more since her elimination than she did before it, except for winning “Restaurant Wars.” Meanwhile, Jae just won her second challenge despite her inconsistency, and Damarr has been a rock star all season despite this one off day. Surprisingly, though, it seemed like the judges were torn between whether to send home Damarr or Jae. And the chef who had to pack her knives and go turned out to be Jae. From the very top to the very bottom in the space of one week. This competition sure is unforgiving … unless you’re Ashleigh, in which case it has been very forgiving.

The good news for Jae is that she could come right back to the competition since this week’s “Last Chance Kitchen” is the deciding challenge that will determine who returns to the “Top Chef” kitchen.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo.