‘Top Chef: Houston’ episode 13 recap: ‘Cactus Makes Perfect,’ but those Tucson prickly pears stung one chef

After 12 weeks of competition, the final four “Top Chef” contestants — Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Buddha Lo, and Sarah Welch — got to take two weeks off before heading to a UNESCO City of Gastronomy (Tucson, Arizona) for the last challenges of the season. So close to the grand prize, who made it through one last Quickfire and Elimination Challenge and advanced to the finale? Read on to find out.

Quickfire Challenge

Padma Lakshmi and guest judge Carlotta Flores greeted the chefs at El Charro, the country’s oldest Mexican restaurant with continuous operation by one family. They gestured towards a big white box full of meat being suspended in the air, drying the old fashioned way: in the sun. This dried meat, carne seca, would be the basis for the challenge, and their instructions were pretty simple: make a dish highlighting carne seca.

This was good news for Evelyn, who is very familiar with carne seca. It was perhaps less good news for Damarr, who decidedly was not. That said, Evelyn wanted to step out of her comfort zone, especially after she was criticized last week for playing it safe. So she decided to feature the carne seca in a bowl of creamy grits. Damarr, on the other hand, wanted to keep it simple so as not to over-complicate an unfamiliar food item: he prepared a carne seca vinaigrette on top of avocado.

Sarah thought outside the box with carne seca gravy over polenta with soft egg, morels, and blackberry salsa — that’s a mouthful, and she feared the judges would taste her “weird” dish and wonder what’s wrong with her. Sarah, still my favorite chef of the season. Buddha got a little playful with his dish — not quite space balls playful, but still. He cooked the dried meat with tomatoes and chili for what would be an upside-down tostada.

Unfortunately, Damarr’s creamy dish needed more texture, while Buddha’s tortilla came out oily, leaving them at the bottom for the challenge. At the top, Evelyn received praise from Carlotta, who was inspired to cook grits more often herself, and Sarah impressed the judges with her unusual but successful combination of flavors. In the end, Sarah was declared the winner, so I guess it was just weird enough for Padma and Carlotta.

After winning “Last Chance Kitchen” in historic fashion but struggling in her first week back in the main competition, Sarah looked like she was on shaky ground. It’s nice to see her rebound so dramatically. I suspect she’s finally getting out of her own head and trusting her instincts the way she had to do in “LCK.” Her victory in this Quickfire — her first this season — earned her an advantage for the Elimination Challenge: an extra 30 minutes of cooking time.

Elimination Challenge

This time Padma was joined by “Top Chef” All-Star Maria Mazon, a top-five finisher in last year’s “Portland” season. They explained to the chefs that Tucson is in the Sonoran Desert, which is the most biodiverse desert on the planet with tons of cactus and the only pepper native to the United States: chiltepin. So this challenge would have them use both. They would make two dishes, one sweet and one savory with one dish showcasing cactus and the other featuring chiltepin.

Sarah admitted she hasn’t cooked with either ingredient. Buddha has researched both ingredients but hasn’t cooked with them. Damarr had to look up cactus preparation on YouTube. And Evelyn — you guessed it — grew up with cactus and chiltepin. This episode for Evelyn is kinda like lucking out on “Jeopardy!” with a Final Jeopardy clue that’s literally about your hometown. In this case, though, the pressure was higher for her to use the ingredients successfully. Unlike “Jeopardy!,” there’s more than one right answer, and Evelyn knew that her opponents’ relative ignorance of the key ingredients meant they could bring fresher perspectives to the challenge.

The chefs visited Mission Garden to taste and obtain the ingredients they would need — with Sarah trying not to get distracted by just how many varieties of food were on offer there — and the following day it was time to get cooking. Evelyn, Buddha, and Damarr would get three hours to make their dishes, while Sarah had that extra half-hour to work with. Sarah got to work on a chimichurri with the chiltepin. When the others arrived in the kitchen, Damarr decided to once again stick with what was familiar, using the cactus and pepper in place of other ingredients he would otherwise use in a barbecue sauce. Buddha took inspiration from his dad by devising a tom yum, a hot and sour Thai soup that would be his vehicle for the chiltepin. And Evelyn planned on using the nopal cactus for her twist on a relleno, which is traditionally a “green chile pepper stuffed with minced meat and coated with eggs.”

The ice cream machine was popular, with both Buddha and Sarah planning to use it for their desserts. Sarah’s churning went awry, though, spilling all over the floor and inspiring her to want to set it on fire. But she kept her cool to say the least. And what’s cooler than being cool? Liquid nitrogen! (and other rejected OutKast lyrics).

With 30 minutes left to cook, Damarr made a mistake and had to quickly scramble, not unlike his friend Nick Wallace did last week before his emotional elimination. In this case, the beans Damarr was preparing overcooked in the pressure cooker, making them soft and broken. So he decided to improvise by pureeing the beans, which he would serve with nopal. And in no time the clock ran out and it was time to serve the judges.

Table Service

First up were Buddha’s savory tom yum and Sarah’s lamb with chiltepin vinaigrette. Right off the bat Tom Colicchio called both dishes “extraordinary.” “Top Chef” All-Star Kristen Kish normally hates lamb, but ended up thinking Sarah’s was the best dish of the day. Her grape salad added great texture to the meal, and the yogurt balanced out the chiltepin. Buddha’s dish demonstrated a strong point of view with refined layering of flavors; Padma’s tongue was warm and glowing. Based on those comments, either of these dishes would have been a shoo-in to win in another week, but at this point who knew if it would even be enough to keep them in the competition.

Next up were Evelyn’s nopal relleno with chiltepin and Damar’s pork shoulder with chiltepin barbecue sauce. Padma never had relleno quite like Evelyn’s, which was creative, taking a familiar taste but going out of her way to create something different, though it could have used more of the chiltepin. Damarr’s dish wasn’t quite as successful, lacking the flavor of the chiltepin despite the “fantastic” prickly pear sauce. And Damarr’s dish felt like separate items that didn’t cohere into a single unified meal.

Dessert courses were next: Buddha’s cactus extravaganze with cactus cream, cake, and ice cream and Sarah’s cactus tart with saguaro flower ice cream. Tom called Sarah’s dish “a sticky sweet bowl of goodness,” though the ice cream needed to be colder — surprising since she doused liquid nitrogen on it. Buddha’s dish had attractive colors (Sarah said it looked like it was made in a museum) and showcased the cactus well, but he actually had the opposite problem: his dish was too cold, suppressing some of the flavor that might have come out of the prickly pear.

Damarr followed with his prickly pear cake, joined by Evelyn’s sour orange and sweet lime curd. Damarr, for one, redeemed himself big time with his cake’s beautiful subtle flavor and color, which makes you want to keep going back for more. And Evelyn was a hit once again, with a beautiful punch of color and an innovative approach that showed that Mexican cuisine is elegant.

This was arguably the best meal of the season based on the judges’ comments. My snap judgment was that Sarah and Buddha were pretty safe for the finale, while Damarr was probably out. In any other week, Damarr would have advanced safely on the strength of a cake the judges adored, but after his savory dish fell somewhat flat he really needed one of the other competitors to make a major mistake, which they didn’t.

Judges’ Table

The judges reiterated their praise for Evelyn’s familiar but elevated and exalted dishes, Sarah’s superb lamb, Damarr’s barbecue sauce and cake, and Buddha’s tom yum. In fact, just about everyone was told how well they did … except for a couple of things they could have done better, which left Sarah confused as to who would be going home. She thought there was a chance she would be out, but Damarr seemed pretty confident that he would be the one exiting the competition.

First the judges announced the winner of the challenge: Evelyn! That sent her through to the finals and also broke her tie with Buddha for the most Elimination Challenge wins of the season. Evelyn has now won four times, followed by Buddha with three and Sarah with one. From there the elimination went as expected with Damarr told to pack his knives and go. But he said in his exit interview, “I think my confidence has grown tremendously,” despite this close-but-no-cigar result.

So that leaves Buddha, Evelyn, and Sarah to compete for the title of “Top Chef.” Who will win the title? Sarah is an underdog, but her remarkable run on “LCK” and her strong last two weeks in the main competition show a competitor more than capable of winning who might be peaking at exactly the right time. Evelyn and Buddha have both been consistent this season, between them winning more than half of all Elimination Challenges. Evelyn has a culinary voice grounded in her heritage, while Buddha is distinguished by his technical prowess and elegant presentation. If I had to guess, I’d say Buddha has the slight advantage, but I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t love to see Sarah pull one last rabbit out of her hat.

