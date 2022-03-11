‘Top Chef: Houston’ episode 2 recap: ‘Friday Night Bites’ brought carbs, carbs, and more carbs to the football field

“Top Chef: Houston” started last week with a challenge focused around primal cuts of beef. So it’s fitting that episode two, “Friday Night Bites,” took the cheftestants in completely the opposite direction: carbs! Read on to find out what the contestants did with my favorite food group.

The 14 chefs remaining in the competition were Damarr Brown, Jo Chan, Monica Feybesse, Evelyn Garcia, Robert Hernandez, Jae Jung, Jackson Kalb, Sam Kang, Luke Kolpin, Buddha Lo, Stephanie Miller, Ashleigh Shanti, Nick Wallace, and Sarah Welch.

But before the chefs went carb crazy, they had to tangle with my second favorite food group …

Quickfire Challenge

When the cheftestants entered the kitchen, they were greeted by Padma Lakshmi and guest judge Irma Galvan, a James Beard Award winning chef. They were surrounded by piles of cheese and a fondue machine. “Things are about to get cheesy in here,” Padma told them. Suffice it to say this would be a cheese challenge.

Specifically, the chefs were tasked with making a creative queso dip, a Tex-Mex staple, as well as a dipper — but that dipper couldn’t be tortilla. They’d have to use their imaginations better than that. Though this seemed like a simple task on paper, Jo pointed out how technical it really was, requiring a good roux and evenly melted cheese.

Everyone was planning their own unique twist on the challenge. Buddha aerated his cheese to make it less dense. Nick planned a variation of a surf and turf dish. And Evelyn wanted to incorporate Southeast Asian flavors into her dish. But Jackson, who you might remember has limited taste and smell due to a recent bout with COVID-19, wanted to stand out from his competitors: thinking the judges might get tired of gooey queso, he decided to create a crispy alternative. Such a bold reinterpretation is always a risk; you could impress the judges with your creativity, or let the judges down by not following the challenge …

It turned out to be the latter. Jackson was in the judges’ bottom three. Irma wanted the actual dip, and Padma warned him that if you want to deviate from the challenge so drastically, you need to significantly improve upon the original, which he failed to do. He was joined in the bottom three by Sam, whose queso was greasy, and Robert, whose queso was too thin. The winner, meanwhile, put a much more successful twist on queso: Damarr, who made mild cheddar queso with pickled Serrano chiles, and toasted bread crumbs with smoked paprika. He was joined in the top three by Evelyn with great presentation and gooeyness, and Nick’s creative surf and turf.

Luckily, this wasn’t an elimination challenge, so everyone moved on to the next round. But only Damarr had immunity.

Elimination Challenge

Bring on the carbs! But with a football twist. Chef Chris Shepherd appeared to announce the next challenge with Padma. Inspired by Friday night high school football games in Texas, the chefs would go head-to-head in two teams of seven (another team challenge!) under the bright lights of a football stadium. Each team would be responsible for seven dishes (one per chef, naturally). Then a dish from one team would face off against a dish from the other. The five judges — Padma, Chris, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and “Top Chef” champion Brooke Williamson — would then pick their favorite of the two dishes. Each vote from a judge would be worth five yards. Whichever team got 100 yards first would score the touchdown and win. Someone from the winning team would be declared the winner of the challenge. Someone from the losing team would be eliminated.

But wait, there’s more. If that wasn’t complicated enough, there was a third possibility: if neither team gets all 100 yards, then the winning chef and the eliminated chef could come from either team. No one would be safe — except Damarr, of course, who had immunity from winning the Quickfire.

It was time to choose teams at random by drawing knives. The Wildcats consisted of Sam, Sarah,Robert, Damarr, Monique, Luke, and Jo, who would be coached by “Top Chef” All-Star Dawn Burrell. The Cougars comprised Evelyn, Nick, Buddha, Ashleigh, Stephanie, Jae, and Jackson, who would be coached by All-Star Sam Talbot. Once the teams were formed, they only had 20 minutes to come up with their plan, and on game day they’d only have 90 minutes to cook.

There was a slight conflict from the get-go on the Cougars when Stephanie and Jackson both expressed interest in making a rice dish; Jackson relented, deciding to make the team’s dessert, a polenta cake, instead. Wildcat Monique would also be doing a dessert, a traditional Filipino sticky rice dish. But then came a question of strategy: would it be wise to pit your team’s dessert dish against your opponents’ dessert dish, or should they combat sweet with savory.

We learned a bit more about the chefs’ plans while they were grocery shopping. Luke struggled in the competition from day one, starting with that disastrous season premiere Quickfire where he lost track of time and didn’t get a single morsel of food onto the plates for the judges to taste. So for this challenge he planned on a room-temperature dish he knew he could get done in the allotted time: a butternut squash confit. Meanwhile, Sam and Nick bonded over their mutual love of potatoes, and Stephanie was going all in on chickpea. But chickpeas take too long to cook, so she bought canned, pre-cooked chickpeas instead — definitely a risk as this is “Top Chef,” not “Semi-Homemade.”

Tom Colicchio was worried about her chickpea extravaganza too when he checked in on the chefs on game day, in large part because Sarah was cooking a dish she’d never made before. Is a 90-minute challenge really the right time to try something totally new? Elsewhere, Evelyn’s rice noodles were coming out chewy and slimy so she had to swap out her carbs at the last minute, and Nick’s potlikker-in-progress inspired an inscrutable look from Tom that could have been either a very good sign or a very bad one. And Jackson was glad to have Coach Sam there as his taster — “F*cking COVID, man.” I hear ya.

Before they knew it, time was up and it was time for the teams to start their battle. The Cougars won the coin toss, so they got to choose whether they wanted to play offense or defense in that first round. They chose offense, which meant they got to select first which dish they wanted to present. The Wildcats, on defense, would select the dish that would counter the Cougars’ selection.The two teams would trade offense and defense back and fourth throughout the seven rounds.

ROUND ONE: Buddha (Cougars) vs. Damarr (Wildcats) — Buddha kicked things off for the Cougars with a wheat and grants dish, while Damarr volunteered to go first for his team after Luke looked like a dear in headlights when the Wildcats tried to recruit him. But it turned out to be the right move. Damarr’s dirty farro beat Buddha four judges to one. That meant the Wildcats gained 20 yards, while the Cougars only got five.

ROUND TWO: Luke (Wildcats) vs. Ashleigh (Cougars) — It was Luke’s turn this time. Unfortunately, his trepidation was warranted: the judges deemed his dish bland, while Ashleigh’s dish was cooked and seasoned exceptionally well. Ashleigh won four judges to one, which tied the two teams at 25 yards apiece.

ROUND THREE: Jae (Cougars) vs. Robert (Wildcats) — The closest call of the challenge up to this point: Robert’s healthy and hearty wild mushroom taco (Padma loves mushroom tacos) defeated the great textures of Jae’s freekeh salad three judges to two. The Wildcats thus pulled back ahead with 40 yards over the Cougars’ 35.

ROUND FOUR: Jo (Wildcats) vs. Stephanie (Cougars) — This lopsided match-up pitted Jo’s delicious black garlic congee against Stephanie’s feijoada with overcooked rice. It was a flawless victory for Jo, who got all of the judges’ votes, giving the Wildcats a commanding lead with 65 yards against the Cougars’ 35.

ROUND FIVE: Nick (Cougars) vs. Monique (Wildcats) — A risky decision: Monique had prepared a dessert (biko sticky rice cake), but her team was so confident in that dish that they sent her out early against Nick’s sweet potato with potlikker. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, this strategy backfired: Nick won four judges to one. That narrowed the gap to 55 yards for the Cougars and 70 yards for the Wildcats.

ROUND SIX: Sam (Wildcats) vs. Evelyn (Cougars) — Sam seemed a little nervous about his messy-looking roasted sweet potato, but he needn’t have worried. The judges thought Evelyn’s mixed grains had too much going on and wished they could have tried the rice noodles. Sam won four judges to one, giving the Wildcats another commanding lead with 90 yards against the Cougars’ 60.

ROUND SEVEN: Jackson (Cougars) vs. Sarah (Wildcats) — The Wildcats only needed two judges on their side to score the touchdown they needed. Unfortunately, Sarah’s chickpea adventure went awry, so Jackson’s dessert course, polenta cake, won the round in another unanimous decision, bringing the Cougars to 85 yards and leaving the Wildcats stuck at 90. Tom poured a little salt into the wound when he explained that the result might have been different if Jackson’s dessert had gone up against Monique’s.

Since no one reached 100 yards, neither team was declared the winner, so everyone but Damarr was potentially on the chopping block.

Judges’ Table

Tom explained that the food quality was at a high level with “a few clunkers.” But first the good news: Damarr’s dirty farro made him the winner of the challenge, so he didn’t need that immunity after all.

But the three chefs with the worst dishes surely would have liked that immunity when the judges called their names: Sarah and Luke from the Wildcats, and Stephanie from the Cougars. Sarah’s sin was making a hummus with her chickpeas that didn’t come together as a fully-realized dish, and her canned chickpeas didn’t cut it. Luke’s flavors were off; it needed more acidity and was too oily. And Stephanie’s rice and beans were “meager,” too simple after she omitted meats from her dish to focus on the central carbs. And if your dish is that simple, overcooked rice is an even more dire problem.

Indeed, on shows like “Top Chef” and “Project Runway,” it’s usually better to take a risk and fail big than to underwhelm the judges with something bland that lacks creativity. So because Luke’s dish showed some ingenuity and Sarah’s had some good flavor, Stephanie was the chef who had to pack her knives and go … but for how long? She would get to compete in “Last Chance Kitchen” for an opportunity to reenter the competition. She would be pitted against last week’s eliminated chef, Leia Gaccione.

