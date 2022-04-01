‘Top Chef: Houston’ episode 5 recap: In ‘Don’t Mess with BBQ,’ the contestants had to risk it with brisket

Last week’s team challenge on “Top Chef” ended with the double elimination of Robert Hernandez and Sarah Welch, which left 10 cooks in the kitchen: Damarr Brown, Jo Chan, Monica Feybesse, Evelyn Garcia, Jae Jung, Jackson Kalb, Luke Kolpin, Buddha Lo, Ashleigh Shanti, and Nick Wallace. But they didn’t have time to process that before Padma Lakshmi visited them backstage to get them ready for their next challenge. Read on to find out what happened in “Don’t Mess with BBQ.”

Padma let the chefs know that the very next morning they would meet “Top Chef” All-Star Brooke Williamson on location, which worried the contestants because Padma wouldn’t rush to prepare you immediately for the next challenge if it weren’t going to be a doozy. Indeed, they did have their work cut out for them the next morning when they met up with Brooke, who led them through a barbecue restaurant and its kitchen to present them with their next task. So this week went straight into the …

Elimination Challenge

No rest for the weary. The cheftestants were tasked with creating a unique dish that highlights the flavors of brisket. They had 30 minutes to choose their brisket, trim it, rub it, and get it in the smoker to cook before going to the supermarket for the rest of their ingredients. They would then have until midnight to work.

Nick went into this challenge with something to prove. He’s been safely in the middle through most of the competition, but as a Mississippi man he felt this was his opportunity to stand out. Evelyn, the Houston native in the competition, had even more pressure on her shoulders since she’d be cooking for her local culinary peers; she thought she’d use this as an opportunity to show off her curry skills. Meanwhile, Monique and Buddha both had something French in mind.

Ashleigh, surprised they would have so much time for the challenge, was thinking of how much more she could add to her dish — and if that hyper-confidence set off alarm bells for you, you’ve probably watched a reality competition show before. Jackson was also daring to fly close to the sun. He planned to stuff his brisket into pasta, which brought back memories of the Quickfire Challenge where he decided to reinvent queso and instead reinvented falling flat on his face.

But there was a twist! The chefs returned from their grocery shopping and saw Tom Colicchio waiting for them with Brooke. He told them they’d be doing things a little out of order today, which meant that it was time for a surprise …

Quickfire Challenge

Yep, going straight into the Elimination Challenge at the start of the episode was a fake-out. They’d be competing in a Quickfire after all. Tom tasked them with making Texas toast, which is a grilled form of toast using a thick-cut slice of bread. The winner of the challenge would get immunity from elimination and a cool $10,000. “$10,000? For toast?” Damarr said incredulously. But Buddha already knew what he’d do with his money if he won it: eye surgery for his pet pug. And Jo wanted the money to help pay for her wedding.

Nick planned on making a variation of a BLT. Monique had the idea of making a sweet multi-layered mille-feuille … and so did Buddha. Jackson’s idea was shrimp, Jo’s was mushroom, and Luke’s was pancetta. Unfortunately, Luke ran out of time before he had a chance to balance out that salty meat with another flavor. Indeed, the salt smacked Tom and Brooke in the face as soon as they tasted it.

After sampling all their dishes, Tom told them there were “some really tasty bits. And others as well.” Alas, Luke’s was one of those others, as was Monique’s mille-feuille with its weird mushroom/buttercream combo and barely-toasted bread. The top three were Nick’s BLT, Jo’s flavorful mushroom and arugula toast, and Jackson’s sweet and salty shrimp toast. But the winner was Nick’s Texas toast BLT with pancetta and cheese. That gave Nick immunity, which meant one less thing for him to worry about for the rest of the day.

With that out of the way, the cheftestants went …

Back to the Elimination Challenge

Resuming work on their main dishes, Jo revealed that she hadn’t actually cooked her own specialty food this season yet. She’d made Asian dishes, but there’s nothing she loves more than making pasta, so that would be her vehicle for showcasing the brisket, same as Jackson. But Jackson was starting to have second thoughts about his ground-brisket idea. “Why am I bastardizing this entire process?” he wondered to himself. He later meditated back at the house because he’s a “naturally anxious person” who tends to take huge risks in a high-stakes cooking competition.

But Damarr pointed out that all of them had plenty to worry about. The brisket needed time to rest after it cooked, so none of them would know the texture or flavor of their central ingredient until the morning of the tasting. But when the moment of truth did come the next day, Jackson liked how his brisket came out so much that he was even more nervous about grinding it up. Jo’s brisket also came out well, though she still wasn’t sure how she was going to incorporate it into her pasta dish. Monique’s meat lacked the flavor she intended, though she hoped she had enough time to make a brioche that would compensate. Ashleigh’s brisket was under-salted, so she would need to ramp up the flavoring in the rest of her dish.

Tasting

It was time to present the judges with the meats of their labor. Ashleigh and Jackson were up first, and the two chefs with the highly ambitious plans had wildly different results. Ashleigh’s kitchen pepper rubbed brisket in cream of collard soup failed all around: the brisket was sliced too thick, making it hard to eat, and it felt like the meat was under-seasoned and drowning in the soup. But Jackson’s risk paid off: his brisket-stuffed scarpinocc brought through the smoky barbecue flavor even within the pasta, and Gail Simmons praised him for making the challenge his own. (He could’ve used her during his queso debacle.)

Next up were Nick’s smoked brisket with carrot puree and Damarr’s smoked brisket with candied yams. Nick’s was well cooked with good spices, though the rest of the dish was disappointing. But he was safe with immunity, so no problem there. Damarr’s dish was “fantastic” and “flavorful,” according to Tom, so it was smooth sailing for both of them.

Then came Luke’s brisket with onion barbecue sauce and Monique’s brisket with onion soubise, potatoes, and brioche. They appreciated Luke’s flavors and the thick consistency of his sauce. But Monique’s dish was off. Her potatoes were bland and her brioche was undercooked. There were some good flavors on her plate, but technical errors brought it down. Tom called it “sad,” which is one of the adjectives you’d least like to describe your food.

Jae’s “K-jun style” barbecue brisket (a combo of Korean and cajun) came out with Evelyn’s brisket curry with aromatic rice. Padma thought Jae’s dish had “a ton of flavor,” but Evelyn’s was even better. It was one of Gail’s favorite dishes, and Tom thought that “if you put this on a menu, it becomes a signature.” Sounds like the opposite of “sad,” and at that point it was hard to imagine Evelyn not winning the challenge in a walk.

Last up were Buddha’s barbecue beef bourguinon and Jo’s brisket pappardelle. Another split decision. The judges were struck by Buddha’s “beautifully composed” dish and flavors that lived up to that impressive visual presentation. But Jo’s concoction had little flavor for all the ingredients she used to make it. Tom thought it was “whelming,” but Gail went all the way to “underwhelming.”

So is it worst to have a sad dish, an underwhelming dish, or a drowning dish? We would soon find out.

Judges’ Table

The top three were no surprise when the judges announced their results: Buddha, Evelyn, and Jackson — oh Jackson, he who could not taste his own food, once again flew just close enough to the sun. He’s been at or near the top so many times this season that he might just be the front-runner to win the whole competition at this point. But in this challenge, Evelyn was clearly the best in show. She got even more praise when Tom revealed that she might have made the first curry in 19 seasons that Padma was totally satisfied with — no notes! So Evelyn was declared the winner.

Then came the bottom three, who were equally unsurprising: Monique, Ashleigh, and Jo. It was Monique’s first time at the bottom for an Elimination Challenge, and even more worrisome since she was also at the bottom for the Quickfire Challenge. It was the second time at the bottom for both Jo and Ashleigh. Even Monique admitted that her dish was “just okay,” and the judges took her to task for not pushing herself far enough. Jo and Ashleigh’s problems were similar to each other’s, with dishes that seemed to mash together two ideas that didn’t cohere.

It turned out that drowned brisket really was the worst possible outcome, as Ashleigh was eliminated from the competition. But might that elimination be short-lived? She would have a chance to save herself in “Last Chance Kitchen,” and this week is the last “Last Chance Kitchen,” whose winner between Ashleigh, Leia Gaccione, and Sarah Welch will get to return to the main competition next week.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.