‘Top Chef: Houston’ episode 6 recap: Ousted chef returned and contestants celebrated ‘Texas Trailblaze-hers’

“Top Chef: Houston” contestant Ashleigh Shanti was like a boomerang: eliminated last week in “Don’t Mess with BBQ,” fighting for redemption on “Last Chance Kitchen,” and immediately earning a spot back in the competition for episode six, “Trailblaze-hers,” where she re-joined the other nine chefs: Damarr Brown, Jo Chan, Monique Feybesse, Evelyn Garcia, Jae Jung, Jackson Kalb, Luke Kolpin, Buddha Lo, and Nick Wallace. Did she fare better this week when the contestants paid tribute to legendary women?

Before that main challenge, though, the 10 chefs once again had to rely on teamwork.

Quickfire Challenge

Host Padma Lakshmi, joined by guest judges and “Top Chef” All-stars Nini Nguyen and Kelsey Barnard Clark, reintroduced Ashleigh to her teammates and then directed them all towards a collection of ingredients. Five chefs would choose a sweet ingredient, and five would choose a salty ingredient. They weren’t told what they would be making with those ingredients, though, so they weren’t sure what strategy to use when making their selections. Some were relieved and some were kicking themselves when they learned what the challenge would be.

In teams of two, they were to make a sweet and salty dessert with the ingredients each chef had selected. “Oh shit,” said Nick, who had picked pork rinds and thought that ingredient would scare all his prospective partners away. But newly returned Ashleigh decided to join forces with him, not that that would make the challenge easier for them: she had ginger snaps, and combining those two flavors in a palatable dish wouldn’t be easy. The other teams were Luke and Buddha (honeycomb and miso), Damarr and Monique (sweet corn and pepitas), Jo and Evelyn (Marcona almonds and peaches), and Jae and Jackson (pistachios and Asian pears).

Nick decided to lean into his pastry experience, so he and Ashleigh decided on a ginger snap bundt cake, using the pork rinds for the crumble on top. Buddha also had pastry experience, so he and Luke made a miso cake crumble with miso honey ice cream. Monique and Damarr cooked up cornbread with corn ice cream. Evelyn and Jo turned their almonds into a salted almond buñuelo and candied their peaches. And Jae and Jackson poached their pear to pair with pistachio cookie.

All of the dishes were a hit with the judges; Padma suggested she should have them make weird combos more often. They didn’t name any teams as the worst of the challenge. They simply singled out the three best teams: Nick and Ashleigh, Damarr and Monique, and Jo and Evelyn. And the winners, perhaps surprising no one more than themselves were Nick and Ashleigh. The pork rinds paid off! And as their reward they got to split $10,000 and shared dual immunity from elimination, which meant that Ashleigh was guaranteed not to be sent away again right after fighting her way back into the competition.

Elimination Challenge

Padma introduced another “Top Chef” All-Star, Tiffany Derry, to announce their main challenge. They would create dishes inspired by trailblazing women in Texas history: past Texas governor Ann Richards; multi-sport athlete “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias; Barbara Jordan, who was the first Black woman elected to the US House of Representatives; aviator Bessie Coleman; and singer Selena. But the chefs wouldn’t get to choose. Instead they would draw knives to decide who they would pay tribute to. And while there would be two chefs assigned to each “trailblaze-her,” this would be an individual challenge.

Nick and Jo drew Ann Richards. Ashleigh and Jae got “Babe” Didrikson. Monique and Jackson would cook in honor of Barbara Jordan. Luke and Buddha had Bessie Coleman. End Evelyn and Damarr were celebrating Selena. And no one was happier with their draw than Evelyn, who already knew and loved Selena as a native Texan of Mexican heritage. Luke was less enthusiastic about the research that would be involved in making his dish; the chefs were all given dossiers about their subjects, but Luke’s dyslexia made even that a challenge. In general, this was an assignment that would test all the chefs’ creativity. Unlike previous straightforward challenges that instructed them to cook with carbs or cuts of beef, this one was much more open to interpretation and required them to tell stories through their food.

How did they use their inspirations? Well, their approaches were varied, to say the least. Evelyn immediately thought of Selena’s song “Como La Flor,” which means “like a flower,” so she planned to create a dish with a floral look. As for Jackson, he thought Barbara Jordan’s political career required “heart and guts,” which to him meant offal — organ meats, naturally. A weirdly literal take, but by now Jackson has done so well in the competition that I know better than to prejudge his unconventional ideas. After shopping for their ingredients they returned home and the fivewomen in the competition especially bonded over the theme of the challenge, considering their own experiences as women in a still-disproportionately male career.

The next morning, Luke was lifting weights and Ashleigh was hyping herself up Issa Rae-style by freestyle rapping to herself in the mirror. Then they all had two and a half hours to cook before a table full of inspiring women would taste their dishes. And this week everyone at the table would have an equal vote in deciding the winner. In the kitchen, we again saw how different the chefs’ approaches were. Buddha worried he was taking a big risk by cooking chicken breast, which can often come out dry. Ashleigh was trying to keep it simple and let her “humble ingredients shine.” Damarr was making tortillas … for the first time ever. Before they knew it, it was time to face the tribunal.

Tasting

Padma, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons were joined by Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, James Beard-nominated chef Christine Ha, I’ll Have What She’s Having co-founder Lori Choi, Houston ballet dancer Lauren Anderson, and Ann Richards’s daughter Cecile Richards.

First out were the dishes inspired by Selena: Evelyn’s “Como La Flor” snapper with Asian pears, chives, avocado, orange zest, and aguachile with chipotle chili olive oil; and Damarr’s green pozole with tortillas, cabbage, radish, and cilantro. The judges could feel the love in Evelyn’s dish, which had the right size of fish and excellent, well-balanced flavors. Damarr’s was also successful, capturing the family feel he was going for with his “soft and delicious” tortillas — not bad for never having made them before.

Then came the “Babe” Didrikson dishes: Ashleigh’s candied pork with salt and vinegar potatoes, killed lettuces, and herb yogurt; and Jae’s seafood gumbo with okra kimchi. This pair of dishes weren’t quite as successful. Jae’s dish lacked depth, and seemed to be more a tribute to her culinary mentor Leah Chase than to Didrikson. Ashleigh’s pork was tough and had way too much vinegar, making the flavors unbalanced. Thank goodness for immunity.

The Bessie Coleman dishes were next: Buddha’s “Poulet en Bessie” with Paris mash, sauce Robert, and corn with chicken mousse; and Luke’s cured salmon with oyster emulsion and chicken fudge with chicken and rye bread crumbs. This was a split decision, with Buddha’s chicken dish coming out clever and delightful with impressive technique for a two-hour challenge. Luke’s had a good story, tapping into Coleman’s move to France, but his dish lacked acid, texture, and salt.

In honor of Ann Richards were Nick’s potato encrusted red snapper with beet risotto, kale romesco, and “mushroom” potato; and Jo’s gulf shrimp with coconut lime salsa verde, fresh corn polenta, and salad. Cecile thought both were dishes her mother would have loved but Jo’s flavors were too sweet for Richards’s personality, while Tom wasn’t impressed by Nick’s potatoes cut to look like mushrooms.

Last up were the Barbara Jordan dishes: Monique’s fried oysters with assorted beans, pickled okra, and pancetta bean broth; and Jackson’s tagliolini with chicken and offal ragu. Monique’s dish was a disappointment: cutting her oysters was a mistake, and the broth seemed unevenly distributed between the dishes, leaving some without much flavor. Jackson’s offal, meanwhile, was another risk that paid off for him. It showed a lot of confidence, was cooked well, and captured Jordan’s spirit.

Then the diners all voted for their favorite dishes …

Judges’ Table

It was deja vu all over again when the judges revealed the results. The top three were Jackson, Evelyn, and Buddha, the same exact trio who had the judges’ favorite dishes last week. The panel once again sang the praises of their dishes: Evelyn’s “just sang,” Jackson’s was beautifully made, and Buddha’s had great technique and a great narrative connection to his subject. Padma then revealed the winner of the challenge who won the votes of the most diners: Evelyn! That was another repeat from last week.

The bottom chefs were also familiar: Monique, Ashleigh, and Luke. The first two of those were in the bottom three last week, with Ashleigh of course being eliminated. This time Ashleigh had immunity but she was still disappointed to place so low again. She wanted to prove herself in her return to the competition but now felt like she was the “weakest player.” But she’ll get another chance at redemption thanks to her strong showing in the Quickfire getting her out of harm’s way.

That left Luke and Monique. who had both been at the bottom once before. Luke’s dish lacked flavor and was kind of “boring,” but Monique’s beans were so bland they could have come out of a can and her oysters were dry because she cut them, draining them of their juices. Those were the greater sins according to the judges, so Monique was eliminated. But as Ashleigh just showed, elimination isn’t always the end. She too would have a chance at redemption in “Last Chance Kitchen.” And next week the chefs will have a chance at a “Jurassic World” challenge, which from the preview appeared to include at least one alligator.

