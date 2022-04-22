‘Top Chef: Houston’ episode 8 recap: In ‘Restaurant Wars,’ we saw hubris, genius, and a really badly timed revelation

“Top Chef: Houston” went into episode eight with eight contestants left in the kitchen: Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Jae Jung, Jackson Kalb, Luke Kolpin, Buddha Lo, Ashleigh Shanti, and Nick Wallace. That’s a nice even number that splits cleanly into two teams of four, so during this week’s ominous opener with the chefs driving to their next challenge — as if to the gallows — Damarr wondered aloud, “It’s gotta be Restaurant Wars, right?”

Damarr hit the nail on the head! It was time for one of “Top Chef’s” most notorious challenges, where the chefs team up to create rival restaurants, given only 36 hours to plan, design, and execute the whole thing from top to bottom. Deciding the two teams started with drawing knives, but it didn’t end there. Most of the knives were blank, while Nick drew one that said “First Choice” and Jae drew one that said “Second Choice.” So going back and forth starting with Nick, they would choose their teams schoolyard style — trigger warning for anyone like me who ever experienced gym class in their lives.

Nick and Jae had different approaches to their selections. Nick picked Damarr and Ashleigh first because he felt compatible with them, even though Ashleigh has had a rough go of it this season, including being eliminated from the competition once already. Jae picked Jackson and Evelyn, probably because of how well they’ve been doing this season: Evelyn won the previous three challenges in a row and Jackson had been one of the chefs on top in every Elimination Challenge but one. Nick’s last choice was Buddha, who has also had a strong track record this season. Which meant the last chef, Luke, went with Jae. But Jae was happy with the outcome because she didn’t feel she clicked with Buddha when they were teammates last week … even though Buddha had the only dish the judges liked from their team, so it wasn’t a good sign if Jae wanted to reject that kind of input.

Getting picked last couldn’t have been fun for Luke, who has struggled with confidence and has been up-and-down with his dishes all season. Unfortunately, the rest of the challenge didn’t get any easier for him. Right from the start Jackson and Evelyn took control and steered the direction of their restaurant, probably flush with confidence from the last three weeks of challenges.

Jackson had the idea for a Southeast Asian restaurant, disregarding Luke’s lack of experience with the cuisine. He also wanted them to serve their dishes family-style instead of one at a time, which concerned Luke because that has backfired for Restaurant Wars teams in the past. But Evelyn and Jackson insisted they knew how to do it right. They named their restaurant No Nem (a pun off of “No Name” referencing nem, a Vietnamese sausage), but right off the bat I thought they should have called the restaurant Icarus because I could already sense the foreshadowing of this team’s tragic hubris. Luke is their Cassandra, given the gift of prophecy but cursed to have no one believe him.

Nick’s team wasn’t without its conflict. Like Luke, Buddha was the odd man out on his team since the other three had more experience in Southern cuisine, but in this case Buddha was the one who made the decision to work around their expertise while Luke was pretty much steamrolled by his teammates. In honor of the influences of their mothers, they named their restaurant Matriarc (without the “H” for … reasons?) and decided that Ashleigh would be the executive chef — also a risky decision given Ashleigh’s mixed track record.

There was disagreement over the Matriarc menu. On their way to the supermarket for their supplies, Ashleigh explained that she wanted to pivot from raw beef to a bitter salad for her dish, but Buddha was adamant that that idea was much too basic to make an impact, and Buddha had encyclopedic knowledge of what has worked and what hasn’t in past Restaurant Wars. They compromised and decided on a salmon tartare dish with a salad element, though Ashleigh was dead set against compromising her overall point of view. Signs of trouble for this team, or a red herring to counter the earlier hints that No Nem would crash and burn?

As preparations progressed, Luke continued to worry that he wouldn’t have enough to do given his lack of experience with the cuisine his teammates had chosen for him — Evelyn would have to teach him how to make a curry for his fish dish. Meanwhile, the biggest drama left for Matriarc was Nick’s struggle to find oxtail for the oxtail marmalade that would be the linchpin of his dish — but then Ashleigh found some, so problem solved.

We then learned the exact menus the two teams had in mind:

NO NEM:

— First course: Evelyn’s pani puri with shrimp and passion fruit vinaigrette; Jae’s snapper summer rolls with papaya, citrus, and avocado.

— Second course: Luke’s Choo Chee curry with black cod wrapped in Napa cabbage; BBQ nem sausage wrap with fried Brussels sprouts made by the whole team.

— Third course: Jackson’s citrus curd short bread cookies with coconut whipped cream.

MATRIARC:

— First course: Buddha’s Southern snacks including Parker House rolls, country ham butter, seafood tarts, and fried oysters with comeback sauce.

— Second course: Ashleigh’s salmon tartare with buttermilk pearls, shaved fennel, and peaches.

— Third course: Ashleigh’s gumbo z’herbs, seasoning, meat, and red rice.

— Fourth course: Nick’s Strip loin, oxtail marmalade, and potatoes.

— Fifth Course: Damarr’s carrot cake with coconut.

There were some cooking woes along the way: Daamarr’s carrot cake wasn’t coming out right since his oven was set wrong. He’d have to figure out how to change his dish and feared that he would be the weak link on his team. And Luke was determined to learn Evelyn’s curry skills so that he could “take ownership” of his own dish rather than continue to be swept along with his team’s bright ideas. On the morning the teams set up their restaurants, Jackson warned Luke that his fish was too salty even though Jackson’s COVID meant salt was pretty much all he could taste. Not knowing about Jackson’s affliction, Luke was frustrated; his dishes have gone belly-up in past weeks because the judges thought his dishes with either too bland or too salty. He wasn’t sure whose taste buds to trust — not Jackson’s!

Restaurants Open for Business!

The doors opened, and the diners arrived at both restaurants: the chefs had to feed 50 guests and not just the judges. But soon the judges made their own dramatic entrance: Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, along with Food and Wine Magazine editor-in-chief Hunter Lewis and “Top Chef” All-Star Tiffany Derry. Matriarc was their first stop, and Buddha was there to provide front-of-house service, greeting them, offering them wine, and explaining the Southern inspiration for their tasting menu. Right away the judges liked the open kitchen giving them and the customers a look at the whole preparation process — and also allowing the chefs to hear all of the judges’ comments, positive and negative.

The judges all loved the Parker House rolls in their first course, which made Gail excited for what was to come. Unfortunately, the second course, the salmon tartare, was taking longer to plate than the team anticipated, with Damarr working his butt off to get them to the judges and the rest of their customers. But it finally mades it out of the kitchen, though Gail didn’t get many buttermilk pearls with her salmon. A bad sign of things to come? Not at all. The rest of the dishes came out at a steady pace.

Ashleigh’s gumbo was rich, deep, and smoky with perfectly cooked greens. Nick’s strip loin was nicely cooked with “luxurious” potatoes. Tom would have liked a big chunk of bone marrow to go with it, but that wasn’t really a criticism of the dish so much as an extra something he would have savored. And the carrot cake Damarr was so worried about, which he had to cut around with a last-minute ice cream added on top, was one of the biggest hits of the entire meal. Overall, the judges weren’t just happy with Matriarc but kind of astonished. It was one of the most polished restaurant-quality experiences they’ve ever had in a Restaurant Wars.

With praise that strong for Matriarc, No Nem was bound to have an uphill battle even if everything went right … Everything did not go right. The problems started immediately. Instead of Jackson greeting them as the restaurant’s front-of-house representative, the judges were met by a cheap place card that welcomed them to their table, which Tom thought was “cheesy.” Jackson’s intention was to circulate among the patrons equally and not hover too much. But the result was that food was served to the judges with no explanation of what it was or how they should eat it — especially confusing since two dishes were served together.

But the food wasn’t bad. Evelyn’s pani puri tasted good, but needed more liquid. Jae’s summer roll was an even bigger hit. Jackson was still AWOL. And the chefs could hear the judges’ complaints, so they quickly wrangled Jackson and ordered him to schmooze their guests of honors, the five customers who would, you know, be deciding all of their fates. The judges didn’t know how they were supposed to eat the second pair of dishes. Put it all together? Eat them individually? They also didn’t know who was responsible for each dish until Jackson finally showed up to tell them.

More problems: Luke’s fish was perfectly cooked but needed way more salt (Jackson was wrong), and the curry was too sweet with not enough spice. The nem wrap made up for it, though. It was perfectly cooked, and Gail thought it was a good enough signature dish to center the whole restaurant around. Still, the judges were annoyed at the family-style serving strategy (Luke was right), and when Jackson’s cookie ended their meal it was underwhelming, especially compared to Damarr’s carrot cake next door. At this point there was no question who the losing team would be. It was just a matter of who the judges would blame the most for their missteps. Given Luke’s inconsistency throughout the season, I had a sinking feeling he would be eliminated since Jackson and Evelyn (who were most responsible for the team’s mistakes) had such strong track records leading up to Restaurant Wars.

Judges’ Table

It was a foregone conclusion, but the judges named Matriarc the winner of Restaurant Wars. Buddha got rave reviews for his front-of-house service, legendary chef Leah Chase would have been proud of Ashleigh’s gumbo, and Nick’s steak and potatoes were next-level. But the judges got even more effusive with their praise. Padma went as far as to call the Parker House rolls the best bread she’d ever had on “Top Chef,” while Damarr’s carrot cake was the best Tom had ever had, period. As the executive chef who oversaw the stellar menu, Ashleigh was named the individual winner of the challenge, which was a huge vote of confidence. To go from elimination, to winning her way back through “Last Chance Kitchen,” and then struggling through two more challenges since her return, if there’s one challenge win that could get you back on track it’s Restaurant Wars.

No Nem was next, knowing they had lost the challenge. Despite their flaws, though, Tom said they were probably the best restaurant ever to lose Restaurant Wars. They just had the misfortune of going up against an all-time great team. The judges liked a lot of the dishes, especially Jae’s summer roll and the team’s group-effort pork nem. Again they criticized Luke for his seasoning and Jackson for his blah shortbread. So it seemed like the judges were torn between those two as to who should be eliminated.

As if Jackson hadn’t made enough mistakes during the challenge, he decided his timing should also be bad because it was now that he decided to confess to his fellow contestants that he had lost his sense of taste to COVID, and Luke immediately realized that that loss of taste might have cost Luke the entire competition since Jackson’s judgment was the reason Luke didn’t season his fish more. Luke, showing the utmost restraint, told Jackson, “That’s a twist you’re going to have to live with because you’re not going home today. It’s 100-percent me.” Jackson was sure he would be the one eliminated, but I thought Luke would turn out to be right. During the judges’ final deliberations Tom even suggested Luke should be eliminated because while Jackson made the most mistakes, Luke contributed the least and still didn’t execute his dish well (neither of which were Luke’s fault, in my opinion, but the judges didn’t know all the details).

But when the judges rendered their final verdict, I was surprised that they picked Jackson to send home. I’ve liked Jackson this season with his aw-shucks demeanor and culinary risk-taking. But Luke shouldn’t have been the one eliminated when Jackson had led the team astray from the moment the teams were formed. “I was basically on top every round and then was on the bottom on the eighth and got eliminated,” said Jackson in his exit interview, underlining just how unforgiving Restaurant Wars can be. Jackson still has a chance in “Last Chance Kitchen” against Sarah Welch, who has made mincemeat of several foes already, so we’ll find out there if he gets back his good taste.

