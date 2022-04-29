‘Top Chef: Houston’ episode 9 recap: ‘Freedmen’s Town’ turned into Mother’s Day as chefs went back to their roots

Last week’s “Top Chef” episode, “Restaurant Wars,” was a giant killer as it ended with the elimination of Jackson Kalb. He’d had the judges’ favorite dishes for the majority of the season up to that point despite not being able to taste his own food, but his poor ideas combined with his poor front-of-house service ended his run on the show. That left seven cheftestants in the competition: Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Jae Jung, Luke Kolpin, Buddha Lo, Ashleigh Shanti, and Nick Wallace. How did they fare in episode nine, “Freedmen’s Town,” when they had to cook food that nurtured their own souls. Read on to find out what happened this week.

Quickfire Challenge

The show started with an especially consequential Quickfire Challenge as this would be the last time this season that the winner would get immunity from elimination. Host Padma Lakshmi would decide the winner with guest judge and “Top Chef” All-Star Nyesha Arrington, with whom she stood in front of a colorful cornucopia of fruits and vegetables. Color, indeed, was the name of the game.

The challenge was to create a vegetable dish using the ingredients behind Padma and Nyesha, but there was a catch — as there always is. The chefs could only use the foods in one color group, and they would draw knives to randomly decide which color they would get. Jae drew red, Ashleigh got yellow, Luke picked purple, Buddha got the white knife, Nick had orange, Damarr got green, and Evelyn ended up with black.

“It’s not even on the rainbow!” said Evelyn, lamenting her unlucky color draw. Making a black dish would be doubly difficult because many black vegetables were actually pale on the inside. She decided she would make a soup with eggplant and beans. Black soup doesn’t sound too appetizing to me, but I’d probably try anything Evelyn serves me given her strong track record throughout the season.

Surprisingly, Damarr also looked none too pleased with his draw, even though you’d think getting green for a vegetable challenge would be like hitting the jackpot when it comes to your wealth of options. But for him it wasn’t a problem of the color itself, but of having to create a monochromatic dish that looked and tasted appealing when he was used to making meals with a variety of contrasting colors. Also, Damarr explained that his happy and unhappy faces looked kinda like the same face, so his expression didn’t necessarily mean he was unhappy. He would make a killing at poker.

Luke and Nick were both excited for the challenge. For Luke, making a vegetable dish that makes you not even miss the meat is “a beautiful thing.” Similarly, Nick has visited schools to promote healthy eating to children, so “this challenge is dear to my heart.” Unfortunately, Nick’s vegetable fried rice didn’t go over well with the judges due to the vegetables’ muddled textures and flavors, while Ashleigh’s curry vegetable puree had a great look, but the flavors didn’t live up to it.

Among the best dishes were Buddha’s “elegant” and “menu-ready” cauliflower and cheese, Damarr’s harissa-glazed broccoli (green worked out pretty well for him after all), and Evelyn’s “impeccable” black soup. Luke didn’t have one of the top dishes, but Padma made sure to give him a special shout-out for his excellent roasted cauliflower; Luke has been inconsistent throughout the season, and Restaurant Wars were rough on him, but this seemed like a step in the right direction for the struggling chef.

The winner, though, was Damarr — his second Quickfire victory of the season following his triumph in episode two, “Friday Night Bites.” Most importantly, it meant that he was guaranteed to survive this week and advance to the final six.

Elimination Challenge

Two more “Top Chef” alums and guest judges entered the kitchen: Dawn Burrell and Kwame Onwuachi, both of whom have made previous appearances on the show this season. They told the chefs the story of Juneteenth, which has its roots in Texas as the holiday celebrates the day of the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army general Gordon Granger, which proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas. Many of those people traveled to the Houston area and formed a community called Freedmen’s Town.

The chefs’ challenge was to create a soul food dish, but not necessarily soul food from the American South. They would create dishes that spoke to their own souls. They would serve those dishes to 100 people at a block party fundraiser whose proceeds would go to preserving Freedmen’s Town. My initial thought about this challenge was that it might be especially difficult given the broad parameters: what exactly qualifies as food that speaks to your soul? The chefs, however, had no trouble at all interpreting their instructions. To celebrate the history of Freedmen’s Town, they decided to tap into their own personal histories and prepare meals inspired by mothers, grandmothers, or home countries.

The chefs would have two hours to prepare their meals that evening and another two hours on the day of the fundraiser. But first they all visited Bethel Baptist Church to learn more about the history of the community and of the church itself, a landmark missing its roof because it couldn’t be preserved with the rest of the building. This was where the block party would take place, and they tasted some bona fide soul food before they went shopping for their own ingredients.

Evelyn was inspired by her mother’s chorizo and grandmother’s sope, so she planned a dish that put both together. Nick decided to make his grandmother’s salmon cakes. Luke would prepare a version of his mom’s meatloaf, which she would cook for him whenever he returned to the US from working in Europe. Ashleigh went the mom route too, cooking up a couple of parental specialties: crab rice and oyster gravy. Buddha’s mom-spiration came from his grandmother’s curry, which she would often make for him when he returned to Australia. Damarr planned on going a more classic soul food route with hoecakes and collard greens. And Jae thought about her home country, Korea, which she hasn’t returned to in 12 years, in her decision to make fish.

The chefs all felt good about the directions they were going in because this challenge was allowing them to boldly go where their taste buds had gone before. Though Ashleigh pointed out that she’d felt confident in challenges she did poorly in, and she’d felt uncomfortable with challenges she did well in. You can never take anything for granted on “Top Chef.”

Tasting

It was time for the block party to start. Buddha finished his meal prep super early, which is kind of a relief and a concern at the same time: could you have done more or perfected it? Damarr was running into the opposite problem. He was burning some of his hoecakes, which put him behind enough that he would have to be actively cooking more of them while the block party was underway. Also, he had a limited amount of batter so there were only so many hoecakes he could afford to throw out.

Meals were served smoothly, though, once the judges arrived and started sampling the goods — emphasis on “good.” Nick’s salmon cakes had brightness, acidity, and spot-on seasoning. Jae’s flaked cod was perfectly cooked with delicious kimchi and showed a chef with her “confidence unleashed.” Evelyn’s beet sope and chorizo were progressive with “a little bit of chef magic” elevating a traditional dish, and it looked beautiful — the beets gave it an almost red velvet color. Damarr must have recovered well from those burned hoecakes because what he served the judges was delicious, deeply flavored and seasoned, and showed that you could do great things with relatively simple food.

Those first four dishes were so good that Tom couldn’t imagine sending anyone home at that point. Did that streak continue? … Yes and no.

Ashleigh was the first dish with some problems. On their own, her rice and gravy were stellar, but put together the gravy smothered the rice, and the rice itself needed more texture. Meanwhile, Luke’s frikadeller-style meatloaf was too tight and dense and needed more fat, though it felt more authentic than some of Luke’s previous offerings. Buddha’s nasi lemak with grandma’s curry, like Ashleigh’s dish, had great individual ingredients that weren’t great when eaten together.

Despite the flaws of those last three, though, there were no bad dishes in the challenge according to Padma. They knew they were going to have a difficult judges’ table because they weren’t going to send home a chef with a bad dish, but a chef with the dish that was the least good out of uniformly good selections. At this point I was pretty sure Ashleigh was going to be eliminated again as her dish seemed to elicit the most criticism and the judges had sensed improvement in Luke.

Judges’ Table

Padma, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and guest judges Dawn and Kwame didn’t call out three top dishes and three bottom dishes. They simply went down the line to give all the chefs their due for a job well done and to quibble with aspects of their execution. Buddha’s curry needed more kick. Nick’s salmon cakes needed less panko. Ashleigh’s rice and gravy were great on their own but together were less than the sum of their parts. Luke’s meatloaf was dry. Evelyn and Jae’s dishes, however, were just plain delicious — no notes! There was no criticism for Damarr either; his dish was “a moment of bliss.”

But when the chefs went backstage and the judges deliberated amongst themselves, we learned who their favorites and least favorites were, and their choices weren’t surprising. Damarr and Jae were the two dishes being considered for the win, while Luke, Ashleigh, and Buddha were under consideration for elimination. When the chefs were brought back to hear the final verdicts, the judges named Jae the winner, and Jae seemed stunned. She could be getting whiplash at this point. This isn’t her first challenge win — she prevailed in “Noodles and Rice and Everything Nice” — but she’s been on a roller coaster with up and down results. She was in the bottom two in “Swallow the Competition,” and then she was on the losing team in last week’s “Restaurant Wars.” Earlier in the episode she had explained how rare it was for a chef to receive the kind of feedback they get on a weekly basis on “Top Chef,” and boy has Jae gotten the full spectrum of feedback.

The judges decided to eliminate Luke, which was only slightly surprising. They had been discussing Luke during the episode as if he’d finally turned a corner. I thought the editors were foreshadowing a comeback narrative for him, and maybe that will turn out to be true if he’s able to win “Last Chance Kitchen” and return to the competition. But either way, he’s “just happy to have swam in the same pool as everybody,” he said in his exit interview. “I fell in love with cooking because there was always an opportunity to learn, and you’re never going to stop learning. I’m excited to continue on this journey.”

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.