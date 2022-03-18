‘Top Chef’ season 19: In ‘Last Chance Kitchen’ episode 2, the potato fiend looks for redemption [WATCH]

Ousted “Top Chef” contestant Sam Kang is an … interesting fella. His enthusiasm for potatoes was infectious in “Friday Night Bites,” and then he went for potatoes again in “Noodles and Rice and Everything Nice.” But after running out of prep time while boiling his spuds, he ended up having to grill them at the last minute. That turned out terribly, but he insisted that was the plan the whole time, which seemed like kind of a self-own. In “Last Chance Kitchen,” though, he got a second chance at the ingredient. Watch the whole episode above.

Kang was pitted against last week’s “LCK” winner, Leia Gaccione, who was the first chef eliminated from the show but survived her battle against Stephanie Miller. In this challenge, she and Kang were presented with a table full of potatoes as well as a limited selection of tools and supplemental ingredients that they would take turns selecting. Whatever they picked only they could use for their potato dishes. Going back and forth, Leia ended up with bacon, onion, and cream, plus the mandolin and peeler as her tools. Sam got butter, garlic, and cheese, along with the fryer and grill as his tools — that dreaded grill again!

Their strategies for cooking couldn’t have been more different. Leia wanted a streamlined dish, so she stuck with one variety of potatoes (sweet potatoes) to make a classic hash. Sam went in completely the opposite direction, grabbing as many varieties of potato as possible and cooking them in every variety of ways he could think of within the 35-minute allotted time. Before they knew it, time was up, and it was time to present their dishes to Tom Colicchio.

The good news for Kang was that he did redeem himself with his potatoes in garlic butter potato sauce. Colicchio thought it was a good dish with nicely cooked potatoes and “silky and smooth” sauce. However, he also thought it was tad greasy, so his choice for the winner was Gaccione with her well-seasoned, well-cooked sweet potato hash with bacob, kale, and poached egg, which delivered a variety of textures. So that’s two wins in a row for Gaccione, who awaits the next challenger — or challengers, as next week’s “Top Chef” will be a double elimination.

As for Sam, he said in his final exit interview, “I’m confused. What I made was original, it was creative. You know, we can’t think the way that we’ve been thinking about food.” I suspect he will either go on to start an innovative potato restaurant or start a potato cult. Could go either way.

