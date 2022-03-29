‘Top Chef’ season 19: ‘Last Chance Kitchen’ episode 3 was a sweet and savory triple threat match [WATCH]

Leia Gaccione was eliminated first from “Top Chef: Houston,” but things have been looking up since then. She won the first episode of “Last Chance Kitchen” against Stephanie Miller. Then she won episode two against Sam Kang. This week, however, after a double elimination in “Doppelgangers,” Gaccione had to combat two cheftestants as she fights for a spot back in the main competition. How did she fare? Watch the battle above.

Robert Hernandez and Sarah Welch were the two eliminated from “Top Chef” this week. They’d teamed up to create identical looking dishes that tasted completely different, and while the judges were fond of a lot of their flavors, technical errors resulted in poor texture. In other weeks they might have survived, but every team stepped up their game so greatly this week that those mistakes were enough to get them eliminated.

Gaccione was surprised to see them enter “LCK” because in episode one, where Gaccione was eliminated, Hernandez and Welch were actually on the winning team, with Hernandez named the individual winner of the challenge. So she knew she had her work cut out for her. Host Tom Colicchio explained their challenge to them: since Hernandez and Welch got the boot for sweet and savory dishes, they’d have to make sweet and savory dishes to redeem themselves.

Specifically, all three had just 30 minutes to make a sweet and a savory dish. The savory dishes would be judged by Colicchio, while the sweet dishes would be judged by “Top Chef” All-Star Brooke Williamson, one of the few chefs to win the entire competition after fighting her way back through “LCK.” Whomever Colicchio picked as the best savory dish would stay in the competition, as would the chef Williamson thought made the best dessert. The third would be eliminated outright.

Since they had to make two dishes in just 30 minutes, the chefs planned their menus according to what they could complete in the allotted time. So Gaccione chose pork chops that could be cooked quickly, while Welch hoped to use some of the same ingredients in both her sweet and savory dishes to cut down on prep time and Hernandez diced up some shrimp to an almost ground consistency so it would cure more quickly. Hernandez paired that with buttermilk pancakes … except he accidentally used cream instead of buttermilk, so he hoped his savory dish would save him.

Then came the moment of truth. Colicchio went first, tasting Welch’s jerk Chilean sea bass, Gaccione’s pan roasted pork chop, and Hernandez’s shrimp ceviche. He liked the three dishes, but ultimately gave the win to Welch’s sea bass, with its good jerk flavoring that didn’t overpower the fish. Williamson was next, tasting Welch’s sweet coconut cream pudding, Gaccione’s apple caramel ricotta donuts, and Hernandez’s not-quite-buttermilk pancake with blueberry sauce. Williamson let Welch know she dodged a bullet by winning the savory challenge since her pudding came out more like soup. So it was down to Gaccione and Hernandez, and Williamson’s pick to continue in the competition was … Gaccione!

That meant Gaccione and Welch will continue in “LCK,” while Hernandez is out for good. Going from winning the first challenge of the season to out in episode four, Hernandez shows just how high-stakes every week of the competition is. And Gaccione continues to show her grit as she fights to stay alive.

