‘Top Chef’ season 19 premiere recap: ‘Primal Instincts’ started Houston competition with a beefy team challenge

“Top Chef” has held a season in Texas before, but perhaps surprisingly they never made a stop in Houston, America’s fourth largest city, until now. Season 19 of the cooking competition kicked off in the Lone Star State on Thursday night, March 3, with “Primal Instincts,” a tricky team challenge to see who was a cut (of beef) above the rest.

The 15 chefs from all walks of life competing for the $250,000 grand prize were Damarr Brown, Jo Chan, Monica Feybesse, Leia Gaccione, Evelyn Garcia, Robert Hernandez, Jae Jung, Jackson Kalb, Sam Kang, Luke Kolpin, Buddha Lo, Stephanie Miller, Ashleigh Shanti, Nick Wallace, and Sarah Welch.

Just how steep is the competition? As soon as host Padma Lakshmi invited them into the kitchen for the very first time, she asked how many of the cheftestants had been James Beard Award nominees — several hands went up. Then she asked how many of them have worked in Michelin star restaurants — even more hands went up, eight of them to be exact. What a perfectly relaxing and not intimidating at all way to ease them into the first Quickfire Challenge of the season!

Quickfire Challenge

If any of the chefs were intimidated before, it didn’t get any better upon learning what they’d have to do for their Quickfire. As soon as Evelyn saw the knife block beside Padma, she knew it had to be a team challenge, and she was right. They all drew knives labeled “1,” “2,” or “3,” and they all had to split up into five teams of three, with each team having one of each number on it.

Their instructions basically came down to blind faith. Number-one from each team had 10 minutes to prepare a dish. Then the number-twos had 10 minutes to continue the same dish. And the number-threes had the final 10 minutes to finish and plate the dish for the judges. Making it all the more difficult, the teammates, who had just met, weren’t allowed to communicate with each other at all. So each team was basically its own culinary improv group “yes, and”-ing whatever the previous chef had cooking. The teams were as follows:

BROWN: Sarah, Jackson, and Robert

GREEN: Nick, Evelyn, and Damarr

RED: Stephanie, Jae, and Leia

YELLOW: Buddha, Monique, and Jo

BLUE: Ashley, Sam, and Luke

The chefs had different approaches to how they handled flying blind. Ashleigh was first up on the blue team and wanted to create a blank canvas on which the other chefs would have flexibility in working on the dish. But Leia took the initiative for the red team by going with a Vietnamese-style dish, hoping it would give her teammates some clear direction. Jackson, the last chef on the brown team, was just hoping for something edible since he had COVID a month prior to competing on the show and still had limited taste and smell — a fact he withheld from his teammates. “Does that make me a dick?” he wondered.

Whatever Jackson ended up putting on the plate couldn’t have been worse than what the blue team ended up with … which was nothing, a big bowl of air. Luke was the last member of that team to cook, but he lost track of time and the challenge was over before he could plate any of what his team had prepared. Lucky for him it wasn’t the elimination challenge.

Ultimately, Padma and guest judge Dawn Burrell (a past “Top Chef” finalist) declared the blue team clearly the losing team, while the red team suffered from dry, overcooked, flavorless pork. The best two teams were yellow (Thai barbecued beef with salsa verde salad, charred scallions, and fish butter sauce) and brown (coal roasted eggplant, macadamia romesco, and Serrano creme fraiche). But it was the yellow team that took the win. And it was a good thing that they did because it meant that Buddha, Monique, and Jo all had immunity from elimination in the next round.

Speaking of which …

Elimination Challenge

One word: beef. Co-host and judge Tom Colicchio and another “Top Chef” all-star and guest judge Kristen Kish emerged alongside several large cuts of meat. Leia was excited to see her idols right there in front of her, but also had a sinking feeling: “You know when you feel like you’re about to get punched and you brace yourself?”

The punch wasn’t too bad, though. Their challenge was to continue working in their Quickfire teams to create a cohesive three-course menu using one of five primal cuts of beef. Kristen noted that they were getting off easy since they’d be able to create their own dishes instead of all having to collaborate on one. Though it was still a roll of the dice whether the quickly assembled teams would actually be able to mesh their styles well enough for their meals to complement each other’s.

As the Quickfire winners, the yellow team got first pick and went with beef rib. Then the blue team picked loin, brown picked chuck, green picked sirloin, and red was left with round. And as soon as they started planning you could see early signs of which meals might be promising and which might be problematic. Buddha wanted to take his immunity and go for broke, deciding to use the beef to create a dessert, spotted dick. Meanwhile, the red team looked disorganized from the start with Leia and Jae already deciding on an Asian-style menu while Stephanie would have preferred more of an Italian pasta dish. Ultimately Stephanie went along and decided that adding bok choy to her dish would be enough to fit with her teammates’.

But Stephanie wasn’t the only one on the red team having a problem. As they were grocery shopping, Leia was struggling with severe discomfort from a bladder infection, which was so bad that she had to go straight to bed when they arrived at their apartment and club house rather than spending time with her fellow chefs. When she woke up the next morning she revealed that she had had a 101-degree fever overnight.

No rest for the weary, though, as it was soon time to prepare their meals, and they only had two and a half hours to do it. In the kitchen, Robert from the brown team seemed to be having the most trouble: was his pressure cooker heating fast enough, was his beef too tough, would he have time to finish the gnocchi? He probably wouldn’t have wanted to trade places with Stephanie, though — when time ran out and she finished her dish, she had forgotten to plate the bok choy! Oy.

One by one, the teams presented their work to Padma, Tom, Gail Simmons, and an assembled group of chefs including Trong Nguyen, Robert Del Grande, Chris Shepherd, and Kiran Verma. Brown was up first, and for all of Robert’s worry his teams dishes were a big hit. Robert’s braised short rib was called the star of the meal with gnocchi like a pillow. Padma thought all the dishes were “delicious” and went well together.

The green team was next and was far less popular. Damarr’s dish was too safe and suffered from cold and congealed mushrooms. Evelyn should have prepared her sirloin a little differently, while Nick had the wrong cut of beef for the dish he prepared. The blue team was a mixed bag with Ashleigh’s kitfo (a West African raw beef preparation) going over like gangbusters, but Luke’s dish lacked umami — though it least it didn’t lack food this time.

The red team’s lack of cohesion was evident in their dishes, unfortunately. Gail didn’t think the ideas came together particularly well, Leia’s summer roll needed to be smaller and more tightly wrapped. They couldn’t even really taste the beef in Jae’s dish, and Stephanie’s dish was on a completely different wavelength from the other two.

But the yellow team closed it out with more good eats. They praised Monique’s use of tamari, onion, and egg yolk; Jo’s rib eye was well cooked and had nice, fresh relish; and Buddha’s ballsy decision to make spotted dick turned out well too with great texture and crunch. It was a risk that paid off because he stood out from every other competitor in the challenge.

Judges’ Table

By the time the meal was over it was clear that brown and yellow were the judges’ faves, so it was no surprise when the judges declared the brown team the winners of the challenge. Well, it wasn’t surprising to the viewer. It turned out to be very surprising to Sarah, Jackson, and Robert, who had no idea how they would stack up against all their accomplished competitors. From this team, Robert was declared the individual winner of the challenge for his braised pot roast with potato gnocchi, olive tapenade, and Parmesan cream, and when his name was announced he seemed more shell-shocked than celebratory.

Unfortunately, it was then time to announce the losing team, which turned out to be the red team. It ended up being a bad couple of days for that trio, starting off with a poor showing in the Quickfire challenge and following that with an incohesive elimination challenge where all three chefs were criticized for choosing an Asian theme so far outside of all their comfort zones that they couldn’t execute them properly. While Stephanie was the most obviously uncomfortable attempting her dish since she only accepted the Asian theme because her teammates had already chosen it, it turned out that Jae and Leia were playing against their strengths too.

I kinda thought Stephanie would be a goner for making such a big mistake by forgetting her bok choy, but the judges thought her beef at least had decent flavor. So it was Leia who was eliminated for her top round steak summer rolls with peaches and tahini lime sauce, where the beef was the worst part. “I made some very rookie mistakes,” Leia admitted in her exit interview. But it’s possible we haven’t seen the last of her. She’ll get a chance to return to the competition if she can make it through “Last Chance Kitchen.”

