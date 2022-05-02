Luke Kolpin on his ‘Top Chef” elimination: ‘I don’t know if anybody is ready to leave’

“I don’t know if anybody is ready to leave. I’m just happy to have swam in the same pool as everybody,” said Luke Kolpin during his exit interview after his “Top Chef” elimination in seventh place. In “Freedmen’s Town,” he and his fellow chefs made dishes that fed their souls, but Kolpin’s meatloaf fell just short of his competitors in an especially strong challenge where no one made a bad dish. But he remained positive nevertheless. “I fell in love with cooking because there was always an opportunity to learn, and you’re never going to stop learning. I’m excited to continue on this journey.”

Kolpin had another chance immediately thereafter in “Last Chance Kitchen” where he faced Sarah “The Buzzsaw” Welch, who was eliminated way back in episode four, “Doppelgangers,” but has out-cooked five chefs in a row to keep her hopes alive of a return to the main competition. Tom Colicchio challenged them to make whatever they wished, using only the seasonings they could correctly identify during a blind taste test. Unfortunately for Kolpin, who had struggled with under- or over-seasoning his dishes all season, he was done in yet again — this time not by any of the herbs and spices he earned in the taste test, but by not salting his dish until too late in the cooking process.

And yet Kolpin still maintained his never-say-die attitude. He looked at “Last Chance Kitchen” as “just another opportunity to learn. I didn’t quite succeed, but hey, I had an amazing ride while I was here,” he said in his final exit interview. Seventh place isn’t bad for a chef who worked at Noma, one of the most renowned restaurants on Earth, and returned to the United States mostly to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic that devastated the restaurant industry. But after “Top Chef,” it seems, he’s down but not out.

