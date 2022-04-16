‘Top Chef’: Can Jackson Kalb the tasteless wonder go all the way?

“Top Chef: Houston” started with an interesting wrinkle in the competition: contestant Jackson Kalb, recently afflicted with COVID-19, had not recovered his sense of taste before starting the show. It may be hard to believe, but being able to taste food is considered an important ability in someone who cooks food. But while at first I thought he couldn’t possibly survive on the show, halfway into the competition it seems like he can’t lose. Can someone actually win the whole competition without functioning taste buds?

Jackson had one of the judges’ favorite dishes in the season premiere episode, “Primal Instincts,” but that was a team challenge where he was able to rely on input from his teammates. He was safe from elimination the next week in “Friday Night Bites” too, but there he was also collaborating with other chefs to score a culinary touchdown. So I thought, okay, he’s doing alright by depending on the kindness of strangers’ tongues.

But in episode three, “Noodles and Rice and Everything Nice,” he was competing on his own and that would be the first true test of how he adapts to his limitations … and he had one of the judges favorite dishes. In fact, he has been among the judges’ favorite dishes in every single challenge since, whether working in a team or individually. And it’s not like he’s been playing it safe with flavors. in “Don’t Mess with BBQ” he made the risky decision to take his beautiful smoked brisket, grinding it, and stuffing it into pasta. The judges loved it. And in “Texas Trailblaze-hers” he used organ meats to pay tribute to a Texas icon who had lots of heart and guts. The judges loved that too. In the most recent episode, “Swallow the Competition,” his teammate Evelyn Garcia compared him to a “mad scientist.” Their team won that challenge.

Can he possibly win, though? Why not? If his instincts have been this good for this long, he has to be considered a threat for the title. There’s even a similar reality TV precedent for it. Model Nyle DiMarco, who is Deaf, won the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars” despite not being able to hear the music he was dancing to. If you can dance without sound, why can’t a tasteless man cook the best food?

