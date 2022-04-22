‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Jackson was slain in the Restaurant Wars and ended up in a ghost kitchen [WATCH]

I feel like I have egg on my face, which is appropriate for “Top Chef.” Less than a week ago I wrote about how Jackson Kalb could ride his malfunctioning taste buds all the way to the season 19 championship. He had one of the judges’ favorite dishes in six of the first seven challenges despite COVID taking away his most important senses. The first time all season he was at the bottom for an Elimination Challenge was “Restaurant Wars,” but that was all it took for him to be eliminated. Like all contestants, though, he had a shot at redemption in “Last Chance Kitchen,” where he faced his friend Sarah Welch.

Since Jackson was eliminated for his flawed restaurant concept, their challenge on “LCK” was to come up with a concept for a ghost kitchen: a business that prepares delivery-only meals. They had to showcase that concept in three dishes and drive them over to Tom Colicchio‘s house where he and Gail Simmons would judge them. Oh, and they still only had 45 minutes to do it. “Are you shitting me?!” said Sarah as Tom and Gail cackled with wicked delight over the phone.

No time for further complaints, though. It would only waste precious seconds on the clock, and the chefs needed to make quick decisions to prepare lightning-fast meals that would not only taste good but travel well after cooking. Sarah’s pulled an idea for a “Jamasian” ghost kitchen out of thin air — a fusion of Jamaican and Asian cooking. Jackson fell back on his specialty and planned a casual Italian kitchen. Jackson even decided to make his own pasta despite how little time they had, but if he could make offal work and he could make brisket-stuffed pasta work, he might be able to pull this off too.

“Jackson’s losing his shit,” said Sarah as her opponent bounced off the walls, “but if you know anything about Jackson it’s that he always thinks he’s going to do really terribly and then he always just shreds you.” But at the end of 45 minutes both chefs ended up with three meals ready to deliver. They arrived at Tom’s house, where Jackson presented his dishes first: pasta with pesto, chicken with salsa verde, and eggplant with fonduta. Then Sarah served her jerk shrimp larb, crispy curry chicken, and coconut fruit salad.

Tom and Gail were fans of both ghost kitchen concepts and the dishes they were presented so it was hard to tell who had the advantage until Tom announced that the winner was … Sarah! “No f*cking way!” said the always colorful Sarah, who eventually is going to have to stop being surprised when she wins as she’s been making a habit of winning. If she makes it all the way to the end of “LCK” and ends up losing, at this point I’ll be mad because she’s put in more than enough work to prove she belongs back in the competition, outlasting many of the chefs who outlasted her on the show, now including Jackson, who had won two Elimination Challenges in the prime time and only had one bad day as far as the judges were concerned.

But I’m gonna miss Jackson. That lovable lug has been a highlight of the season, despite his “Restaurant Wars” mistakes that almost unfairly cost his teammate Luke Kolpin his spot in the competition. Hopefully Jackson will soon get something even better than the title of Top Chef: his taste back.

