‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: A soup smackdown to make up for Monique’s broth debacle [WATCH]

“Texas Trailblaze-hers” didn’t end well for Monique Feyebesse on “Top Chef.” The sixth episode of season 19 required the cheftestants to make dishes inspired by iconic women from the Lone Star State. Unfortunately, a couple of bad choices and an inability to get her flavorful broth onto all the dishes served to the judges were her downfall, so she had to pack her knives and go, then battle Sarah Welch in “Last Chance Kitchen” for a chance at redemption. Watch the entire episode above.

Since broth was a big reason for Feybesse’s elimination — even the judges who got the broth thought the flavor lacked depth — broth would be her chance to make up for it. “LCK” host and judge Tom Colicchio explained to them that their challenge was to create a dish with a flavorful broth in just 30 minutes, and they’d have to present it with extra broth on the side so he could judge it separately. “I’m going to take stock of you both,” Colicchio dad-joked.

The big challenge for both chefs, as usual, was going to be time. As Welch explained, she usually makes protein-based broth overnight to give it enough time to develop its flavor. If my math checks out, 30 minutes is somewhat less than that, so Welch decided to speed things up by cooking her bone marrow and bacon broth in a pressure cooker to go with a squash hash she planned to make in lieu of ramen noodles, which there was no time to make. Feybesse decided on a shrimp-based broth for a sweet-and-sour sinigang.

Colicchio liked both dishes when he tasted them, but ultimately decided that Sarah Welch was the winner for a deep broth with spice that was nicely mellowed out by the egg in her hash. That keeps her alive yet again for a possible return to the main competition. Feybesse’s broth had a good sour flavor, and the rest of her ingredients added texture and dimension to the dish, but those other ingredients weren’t as well-seasoned as the broth was. “It’s hard to leave on that,” she admitted, “but he liked my dish. I can tell he did.” So in the end she found her “Top Chef” journey to be “fulfilling” despite that journey now coming to an end.

