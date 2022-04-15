‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Tough stuffing challenge leaves one chef ‘devastated’ to be out for good [WATCH]

Jo Chan got the boot in this week’s episode of “Top Chef: Houston,” “Swallow the Competition,” a “Jurassic World”-inspired challenge in which the chefs teamed up to make three-course meals inspired by different dinosaurs. Unfortunately, the simplicity of Jo’s dish (barbecue stuffed quail with roasted carrots) made every flaw all the more glaring (the meat was overcooked and the carrots were under-glazed). So she was eliminated from the main competition and sent to “Last Chance Kitchen” to face Sarah Welch, who has been on a roll. Watch the episode above.

Since Jo’s stuffed quail fell flat, Tom Colicchio told them both to stuff it — again. The instructions were simple: Just prepare a dish that includes something stuffed. Sounds straightforward enough, but Sarah pointed out that it was more challenging than it seemed because it forced the chefs to make multiple decisions on the fly: what to stuff, what to stuff it with, and how to cook both well enough in just 30 minutes to pass muster.

The two chefs had different strategies. Jo tried to keep it simple again and picked a dish she felt confident she could execute in just half an hour. Sarah was more ambitious, giving herself the unenviable task of making a Korean dumpling, which required her to make the dough, cut it, and fry it sufficiently in the very limited time they had on the clock. But it was a dumpling that her own restaurant specializes in, and she felt she’s had greatest success with dished that had a personal sense of place for her.

Both chefs found themselves fighting the clock by the end. Jo’s squash came out of the oven a little under-cooked, while Sarah was forced to improvise on her dough preparation, resulting in a bigger, more lopsided-looking dumpling than she had intended. When time ran out, Sarah looked over at Jo’s elegant plating and said, “That looks lovely, goddammit!” However, when Tom tasted the two dishes he picked Sarah as the winner yet again, which seemed to catch her off guard yet again.

“I’m absolutely devastated. It sucks,” says Jo about losing her chance to return to the competition. But “I’m really proud of the way I performed against the best of the best.” As for Sarah’s continuing winning streak, the still-alive chef commented, “I’m like the phone call you want to get out of, but you keep saying ‘bye’ and they keep talking.” At this point I’d actually like her to keep talking — and cooking — because I’m kinda rooting for this plucky underdog to make it back into the main competition.

