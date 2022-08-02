‘Top Chef’ crosses the pond to London for special international all-stars competition in 2023

Season 20 of “Top Chef” will be the “biggest season yet,” says the sneak preview for the 2023 edition of the Emmy-winning culinary competition (watch the video below). That’s because the show is going overseas to London, which will make this the first season of the reality series ever to shoot entirely outside the US. Production begins this month.

But wait, there’s more. While “Top Chef” has always been international in its scope — the reigning champion, Buddha Lo, is an Australian chef of Chinese descent — this season will kick it up a notch. It will be an All-Stars season inviting 16 finalists and winners from “Top Chef” spinoffs around the world to compete for the title. So next year’s champ could make a case for being the best chef in the world. But as always it will be hosted by Padma Lakshmi and judged by Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming senior vice president Ryan Flynn said in a statement, “We’ve always wanted to do a season of ‘Top Chef‘ with winners, finalists, and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true. And what better place to host ‘World All-Stars’ than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavors.”

Are you excited for the upcoming “Top Chef” season? Who from the American series would you most like to see get a chance to compete in London?