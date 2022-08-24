Rewind to 1986 when ‘Top Gun’ first topped the charts

Who knew when the year began that a sequel to a 36-year-old movie starring its 60-year-old actor who headlined the original would be the box office champ so far this year? But “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise, which was released Aug. 23 on digital formats while still flying high in theaters is not only the No. 1 film of the year with a staggering haul of $683.4 million domestically and $720 million overseas. And the acclaimed film didn’t even play in China or Russia. “Top Gun: Maverick” is also the biggest film of Cruise’s career which began in 1981 with Franco Zeffirelli’s “Endless Love.”

And with the digital release, let’s relive 1986, the year we first felt the need for speed and flew into the danger zone. The year the original “Top Gun” took our breath away.

Top 10 Box Office Hits

Top Gun (natch)

Crocodile Dundee

Platoon

The Karate Kid Part II

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Back to School

Aliens

The Golden Child

Ruthless People |Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Top 10 TV Series

The Cosby Show

Family Ties

Cheers

Murder, She Wrote

The Golden Girls

60 Minutes

Night Court

Growing Pains

Moonlighting

Who’s the Boss?

Top 10 Songs

That’s Why Friends are For: Dionne Warwick and Friends

Say You, Say Me: Lionel Richie

I Miss You: Klymaxx

On My Own: Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald

Broken Wings: Mr. Mister

How Will I Know: Whitney Houston

Party All the Time: Eddie Murphy

Burning Heart: Survivor

Kyrie: Mr. Mister

Addicted to Love: Robert Palmer

Top 10 NYT Fiction Best-sellers

It by Stephen King

Red Storm Rising by Tom Clancy

Whirlwind by James Clavell

The Bourne Supremacy by Robert Ludlum

Hollywood Husbands by Jackie Collins

Wanderlust by Danielle Steel

I’ll Take Manhattan by Judith Krantz

Last of the Breed by Louis L’Amour

The Prince of Tides by Pat Conroy

The Perfect Spy by John Le Carre

Top 10 NYT Non-Fiction Best-sellers

Fatherhood by Bill Cosby

You’re Only Old Once! By Dr. Seuss

His Way by Kitty Kelley

James Herriot’s Dog Stories by James Herriot

A Day in the Life of America (note-no author listed)

Bus 9 to Paradise by Leo Buscaglia

McMahon! by Jim McMahon with Bob Verdi

Necessary Losses by Judith Viorst

Word for Word by Andrew A. Rooney

Yeager: An Autobiography by Chuck Yeager and Leo Janos

Oscars: March 24, 1986

Best Picture: Out of Africa

Best Director: Sydney Pollack for Out of Africa

Best Actor: William Hurt for Kiss of the Spider Woman

Best Actress: Geraldine Page for The Trip to Bountiful

Best Supporting Actor: Don Ameche for Cocoon

Best Supporting Actress: Anjelica Huston for Prizzi’s Honor

Emmys: Sept. 21, 1986

Best Comedy Series: The Golden Girls

Best Comedy Actor: Michael J. Fox for Family Ties

Best Comedy Actress: Betty White for The Golden Girls

Best Drama Series: Cagney & Lacey

Best Drama Actor:William Daniels for St. Elsewhere

Best Drama Actress: Sharon Gless for Cagney & Lacey

Best TV Movie: Do You Remember Love

Best Miniseries: Peter the Great

Best Movie/Mini Actor: Dustin Hoffman for Death of a Salesman

Best Movie/Mini Actress: Marlo Thomas in Nobody’s Child

Tonys: June 1, 1986

Best Play: I’m Not Rappaport by Herb Gardner

Best Musical: The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Best Revival: Sweet Charity

Best Actor (Play): Judd Hirsch for I’m Not Rappaport

Best Actress (Play): Lily Tomlin for The Search for Signs in Intelligent Life

Best Actor (Musical): George Rose for The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Best Actress (Musical): Bernadette Peters for Song and Dance

Best Director (Play): Jerry Zaks for The House of Blue Leaves

Best Director (Musical): Wilford Leach for The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Peabody Awards

An Early Frost

Do You Remember Love

ABC Weekend Specials

CBS News Sunday Morning

Live From Lincoln Center

The Times of Harvey Milk

The Skin Horse

This Week with David Brinkley

CBS News Feature: Who’s America Is It?

Johnny Carson

Jim Henson

Bob Geldof

Top Sporting Events

Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears won 46-10 over the New England Patriots

World Series: New York Mets win four games to three over Boston Red Sox

NBA Finals: Boston Celtics win four games to two over Houston Rockets

World Heavyweight Championship: Mike Tyson knocks out Trevor Berbick in the second round

Masters Golf Tournament: At 46, Jack Nicklaus becomes the oldest champion

U.S. Open: Raymond Floyd

British Open: Greg Norman

PGA: Bob Tway

U.S. Women’s Open: Jane Geddes

French Open: Chris Evert and Ivan Lendl

Wimbledon: Boris Becker and Martina Navratilova

U.S. Open: Ivan Lendl and Martina Navratilova

Top Historical Events

Jan. 20: The first national holiday honoring Martin Luther King takes place.

Jan. 28: The space shuttle Challenger explodes 73 seconds after takeoff killing all seven crew members including Christa McAuliffe who was poised to be the first teacher in space.

April 8: Clint Eastwood is elected mayor of Carmel.

April 21: Geraldo Rivera much ballyhooed live opening of Al Capone’s vault is a bust when he finds nothing.

April 26: The worst nuclear disaster-the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant instantly killing 31 and spreading radio contamination throughout Europe.

June 13: President Ronald Reagan condemns South Africa’s anti-apartheid State of Emergency which restricted political funerals, imposed curfews and forbade certain gatherings. Five days later the House of Representatives passed a bill imposing heavier sanctions on the country.

Sept. 8: The Oprah Winfrey Show broadcasts nationally for the first time.

Oct 15: Auschwitz survivor Elie Wiesel receives the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to make sure the Holocaust is remembered.

Nov. 20: The World Health Organization announces the first worldwide effort to combats AIDS.

Top 10 In Memoriam

Desi Arnaz

James Cagney

Broderick Crawford

Scatman Crothers

Cary Grant

Sterling Hayden

Ted Knight

Ray Milland

Donna Reed

Keenan Wynn

