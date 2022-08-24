Rewind to 1986 when ‘Top Gun’ first topped the charts

Who knew when the year began that a sequel to a 36-year-old movie starring its 60-year-old actor who headlined the original would be the box office champ so far this year? But “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise, which was released Aug. 23 on digital formats while still flying high in theaters is not only the No. 1 film of the year with a staggering haul of $683.4 million domestically and $720 million overseas. And the acclaimed film didn’t even play in China or Russia. “Top Gun: Maverick” is also the biggest film of Cruise’s career which began in 1981 with Franco Zeffirelli’s “Endless Love.”
And with the digital release, let’s relive 1986, the year we first felt the need for speed and flew into the danger zone. The year the original “Top Gun” took our breath away.
Top 10 Box Office Hits
Top Gun (natch)
Crocodile Dundee
Platoon
The Karate Kid Part II
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Back to School
Aliens
The Golden Child
Ruthless People |Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Top 10 TV Series
The Cosby Show
Family Ties
Cheers
Murder, She Wrote
The Golden Girls
60 Minutes
Night Court
Growing Pains
Moonlighting
Who’s the Boss?
Top 10 Songs
That’s Why Friends are For: Dionne Warwick and Friends
Say You, Say Me: Lionel Richie
I Miss You: Klymaxx
On My Own: Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald
Broken Wings: Mr. Mister
How Will I Know: Whitney Houston
Party All the Time: Eddie Murphy
Burning Heart: Survivor
Kyrie: Mr. Mister
Addicted to Love: Robert Palmer
Top 10 NYT Fiction Best-sellers
It by Stephen King
Red Storm Rising by Tom Clancy
Whirlwind by James Clavell
The Bourne Supremacy by Robert Ludlum
Hollywood Husbands by Jackie Collins
Wanderlust by Danielle Steel
I’ll Take Manhattan by Judith Krantz
Last of the Breed by Louis L’Amour
The Prince of Tides by Pat Conroy
The Perfect Spy by John Le Carre
Top 10 NYT Non-Fiction Best-sellers
Fatherhood by Bill Cosby
You’re Only Old Once! By Dr. Seuss
His Way by Kitty Kelley
James Herriot’s Dog Stories by James Herriot
A Day in the Life of America (note-no author listed)
Bus 9 to Paradise by Leo Buscaglia
McMahon! by Jim McMahon with Bob Verdi
Necessary Losses by Judith Viorst
Word for Word by Andrew A. Rooney
Yeager: An Autobiography by Chuck Yeager and Leo Janos
Oscars: March 24, 1986
Best Picture: Out of Africa
Best Director: Sydney Pollack for Out of Africa
Best Actor: William Hurt for Kiss of the Spider Woman
Best Actress: Geraldine Page for The Trip to Bountiful
Best Supporting Actor: Don Ameche for Cocoon
Best Supporting Actress: Anjelica Huston for Prizzi’s Honor
Emmys: Sept. 21, 1986
Best Comedy Series: The Golden Girls
Best Comedy Actor: Michael J. Fox for Family Ties
Best Comedy Actress: Betty White for The Golden Girls
Best Drama Series: Cagney & Lacey
Best Drama Actor:William Daniels for St. Elsewhere
Best Drama Actress: Sharon Gless for Cagney & Lacey
Best TV Movie: Do You Remember Love
Best Miniseries: Peter the Great
Best Movie/Mini Actor: Dustin Hoffman for Death of a Salesman
Best Movie/Mini Actress: Marlo Thomas in Nobody’s Child
Tonys: June 1, 1986
Best Play: I’m Not Rappaport by Herb Gardner
Best Musical: The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Best Revival: Sweet Charity
Best Actor (Play): Judd Hirsch for I’m Not Rappaport
Best Actress (Play): Lily Tomlin for The Search for Signs in Intelligent Life
Best Actor (Musical): George Rose for The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Best Actress (Musical): Bernadette Peters for Song and Dance
Best Director (Play): Jerry Zaks for The House of Blue Leaves
Best Director (Musical): Wilford Leach for The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Peabody Awards
An Early Frost
Do You Remember Love
ABC Weekend Specials
CBS News Sunday Morning
Live From Lincoln Center
The Times of Harvey Milk
The Skin Horse
This Week with David Brinkley
CBS News Feature: Who’s America Is It?
Johnny Carson
Jim Henson
Bob Geldof
Top Sporting Events
Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears won 46-10 over the New England Patriots
World Series: New York Mets win four games to three over Boston Red Sox
NBA Finals: Boston Celtics win four games to two over Houston Rockets
World Heavyweight Championship: Mike Tyson knocks out Trevor Berbick in the second round
Masters Golf Tournament: At 46, Jack Nicklaus becomes the oldest champion
U.S. Open: Raymond Floyd
British Open: Greg Norman
PGA: Bob Tway
U.S. Women’s Open: Jane Geddes
French Open: Chris Evert and Ivan Lendl
Wimbledon: Boris Becker and Martina Navratilova
U.S. Open: Ivan Lendl and Martina Navratilova
Top Historical Events
Jan. 20: The first national holiday honoring Martin Luther King takes place.
Jan. 28: The space shuttle Challenger explodes 73 seconds after takeoff killing all seven crew members including Christa McAuliffe who was poised to be the first teacher in space.
April 8: Clint Eastwood is elected mayor of Carmel.
April 21: Geraldo Rivera much ballyhooed live opening of Al Capone’s vault is a bust when he finds nothing.
April 26: The worst nuclear disaster-the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant instantly killing 31 and spreading radio contamination throughout Europe.
June 13: President Ronald Reagan condemns South Africa’s anti-apartheid State of Emergency which restricted political funerals, imposed curfews and forbade certain gatherings. Five days later the House of Representatives passed a bill imposing heavier sanctions on the country.
Sept. 8: The Oprah Winfrey Show broadcasts nationally for the first time.
Oct 15: Auschwitz survivor Elie Wiesel receives the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to make sure the Holocaust is remembered.
Nov. 20: The World Health Organization announces the first worldwide effort to combats AIDS.
Top 10 In Memoriam
Desi Arnaz
James Cagney
Broderick Crawford
Scatman Crothers
Cary Grant
Sterling Hayden
Ted Knight
Ray Milland
Donna Reed
Keenan Wynn
