Tom Cruise conquers Cannes with fighter jets, a standing ovation, and a surprise honorary Palme d’Or

Never try to outguess the Cannes Film Festival. The yearly gathering of cinema’s elite has bestowed its top prize, the Palme d’Or, to many groundbreaking international auteurs over the years, like Luis Buñuel, Federico Fellini, and Akira Kurosawa. Recent winners include Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Ruben Östlund. Geniuses all, but hardly the bunch that packs ‘em in at the local AMC.

But on Wednesday, Festival Director Thierry Frémaux led the exalted festival right into the Danger Zone. It presented A-list crowdpleaser Tom Cruise with an honorary Palme d’Or at the out-of-competition screening of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The award was said to be unexpected.

The first honorary Palme d’Or was given to Ingmar Bergman in 1997, awarded to correct the fact that the Swedish filmmaker had never won one for a competition title. (“The Seventh Seal,” for example, lost to William Wyler’s “Friendly Persuasion.” Probably a bad call!) Five years later Woody Allen won the second honorary Palme, and they’ve been given out nearly every year since, mostly to film directors like Agnès Varda, Bernardo Bertolucci, and Manoel de Oliveira, as well as legendary French actors like Jeanne Moreau, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Belmondo, and Alain Delon. Only one other American actor who isn’t also a director has won this award besides Cruise: Jane Fonda.

Prior to the “Maverick” screening and the surprise trophy, jets zoomed over the Boulevard de la Croisette, leaving a trail of red, white, and blue smoke. Kenny Loggins’s guitar-driven 80’s hit “Danger Zone” played on the PA.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed adventure picture, which co-stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and the fearsome might of the United States Navy, went over gangbusters, winning a five-minute standing ovation.

Before the screening, a 10-minute actor’s highlight reel played, followed by a little Cruise schmooze. The performer acknowledged how the film was pushed back several times thanks to the pandemic, but he insisted it wait for a theatrical debut. When asked if he considered releasing the movie directly to streaming, he laughed and said “That was not going to happen ever. That was never going to happen.” He also said he called many of the younger actors with each delay, assuring them “don’t worry, this is going to happen.”

Also, when asked, perhaps out of concern, why Cruise insists on doing so many of his own stunts, he fired back, “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?’”

If Cannes was really on its game Kenny Loggins would have burst onto the stage like the Kool-Aid man to sing “Danger Zone” right there. Maybe for “Top Gun 3.”

