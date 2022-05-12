‘Top Gun: Maverick’ reviews: Critics rave about Tom Cruise’s return to the sky

The road to “Top Gun: Maverick” has been a treacherous one. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic was delayed a total of five times due to the ongoing and rapidly changing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing many fans to wonder when, or if, they’d be able to see the film.

Thankfully, the wait is almost over with the action drama set for release in just a few weeks. But what are the critics saying about Joseph Kosinski’s new film?

Fear not, “Top Gun” fans – the reviews for “Maverick” are in and they are praising the film as a triumph.

Tomris Laffly of RogerEbert.com gave the film a perfect score, writing, “As the jets cut through the atmosphere and brush their target soils in close-shave movements—all coherently edited by Eddie Hamilton—the sensation they generate feels miraculous and worthy of the biggest screen one can possibly find. Equally worthy of that big screen is the emotional strokes of ‘Maverick’ that pack an unexpected punch. Sure, you might be prepared for a second sky-dance with ‘Maverick,’ but perhaps not one that might require a tissue or two in its final stretch.”

Empire’s Ian Freer also gave “Top Gun” a perfect score, writing, “Avoiding the danger zone of mere retread, Kosinski and co deliver all the Top Gun feels and then some: slick visuals, crew camaraderie, thrilling aerial action, a surprising emotional wallop and, in Tom Cruise, a magnetic movie-star performance as comforting as an old leather jacket. Punching the air is mandatory.”

Some critics are also saying that the sequel is heaps and bounds better than the first, including BBC’s Nicholas Barber, who wrote, “The new film improves on the old one in every respect. The story is cleverer and more gripping, the dialogue is sharper and funnier, the relationships are richer, the aerial stunts are more likely to make you queasy.”

Similarly, Jamie Graham of Slashfilm stated, “Top Gun: Maverick scores a direct hit on its twin targets of nostalgia and adrenaline.”

However, there were a few critics who were a bit mixed on the film as a whole. One of these critics is K. Austin Collins of Rolling Stone who wrote, “It’s a fresh-faced gloss on the original, in other words, powered, like the original, by a star who’ll simply never stop being a star. The big mission makes for the most exciting moment; the build-up is worthwhile. When Maverick goes its own way, it tends to lose itself.”

Similarly, Alonso Duralde of The Wrap wrote, “In the end, Top Gun: Maverick counts as a worthy sequel in that it succeeds and fails in many of the same ways as the original. It’s another cornball male weepie and military recruitment ad that feels like every WWII movie got fed into an algorithm, and the flying sequences are breathtaking enough to make you forget that these guys and gals are engaging in the kind of combat scenarios that start wars.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” takes place 36 years after the original film with Cruise’s Pete Maverick returning to the flight school to train a group of elite fighter pilots for a dangerous new mission. The film stars Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. It was directed by Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, McQuarrie, and David Ellison produced.

“Top Gun: Maverick” debuts at this year’s Cannes Film Festival as an out-of-competition title before arriving in theaters on May 27.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions