Tori Meehan makes ‘Survivor’ history by winning first 2 individual immunity challenges of the season

Over the course of the first 21 years and 41 seasons of “Survivor,” only one woman had won the first two individual immunity challenges of her season: Laura Morett in 2009’s “Survivor: Samoa.” Now, her long-standing record has been tied by Tori Meehan, who just claimed back-to-back victories in the first two individual immunity challenges of “Survivor 42.” Talk about girl power!

One caveat in mentioning this record is that Laura’s initial immunity win was actually awarded to the best performing male (John Fincher) and female (Laura) of that specific challenge. Tori didn’t have to share either of her two immunity necklaces, which puts her truly in a league of her own when it comes to making “Survivor” history.

Sure, there have been women that have won more than two immunity challenges within a single season — for example, Kelly Wiglesworth, Jenna Morasca, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe and Chrissy Hofbeck each won four necklaces. But Tori and Laura are the only females to claim the first two individual immunities of their seasons.

Tori’s initial win came in the two-hour “merge” episode after Rocksroy Bailey smashed the hourglass and made the following six previously safe people eligible for elimination: Tori, Hai Giang, Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Lydia Meredith and Lindsay Dolashewich. In the challenge, the players had to run back and forth while holding onto a rope attached to a shaky platform in which they had to stack block letters that spelled “I-M-M-U-N-I-T-Y.” The 25-year-old therapist from Tulsa, Oklahoma claimed victory, which likely saved her from being voted out.

The following week, host Jeff Probst offered a deal to the Top 11 castaways. If four people sat out of the challenge, he would give enough rice to feed the entire tribe for four days. Lindsay, Maryanne, Drea Wheeler and Omar Zaheer took the deal, so only seven people competed in the challenge that required the players to balance on a narrow perch while holding a large buoy in place with two wooden rods. In the end, Tori just narrowly beat out physical beast Jonathan. Once again, her name had been on the chopping block, so it’s possible she saved her life in the game.

Thirteen years ago, Laura won the first two individual immunity challenges of Season 19, the installment most famous for introducing the world to Russell Hantz. After the merge, Jeff offered up two immunity necklaces at the first individual challenge: one for the man and one the woman who scored the highest points in a T-ball-like competition. John and Laura both prevailed. In the next episode, Laura won a solo immunity challenge by being the first person to throw a grappling hook and retrieve her bags of pegs, and then use the pegs to complete a puzzle board.

Laura’s hot streak ended up costing her the game in Samoa, as she was eliminated at the first merged tribal council in which she didn’t have immunity around her neck. She later returned in 2013’s “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” and played against her daughter, Ciera Eastin. As you no doubt remember, Ciera was the castaway who made national headlines when she voted out her mother.

While winning two individual immunities is something Tori and Laura can both be proud of, it’s far from the all-time record. Colby Donaldson, Tom Westman, Terry Deitz, Ozzy Lusth, Mike Holloway and Brad Culpepper are all currently tied at a leading five immunity victories apiece, though not necessarily consecutively.

Can Tori continue her winning streak on “Survivor 42”? Or will she be voted out as soon as she doesn’t have the safety of the necklace, like with what happened to Laura in “Survivor: Samoa”?

