‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ trailer goes back to the ’90s

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures released the first official trailer for the upcoming science fiction action film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which draws inspiration from the “Beast Wars” storyline.

It serves as the seventh installment in the long-running “Transformers” film series as well as a sequel to 2018’s “Bumblebee.” The film takes place in 1994 and follows a pair of archaeologists from Brooklyn who come into an ancient conflict through a globe-trotting adventure that ties in with three factions of Transformers: the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Tobe Nwigwe, as well as the voices of Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernandez, and John DiMaggio.

It was produced by Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson under the Skydance, eOne, Di Bonaventura Pictures, New Republic Pictures, and Bay Films production banners.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is scheduled to be released in theatres by Paramount Pictures on June 9, 2023.

