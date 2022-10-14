Trevor Donovan was confused by Derek Hough’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ critique: ‘I didn’t feel like I was heady at all’

Trevor Donovan felt like he put his best foot — and face — forward on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars,” which made Derek Hough‘s critiques all the more surprising to him. The judge commented what while he thought the actor’s samba with Emma Slater was good, Donovan’s face “took me out of it” because “I can see you thinking about the steps.”

“To be honest, yes, because I felt pretty loose,” Donovan told Us Weekly when asked if he was confused by Hough’s remarks. “I don’t know. I didn’t feel like I was heady at all, but I’m gonna take their criticism to heart and get back in it next week.”

The pair earned a 28 for their “Cars”-themed routine on Disney+ Night, tied with Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach for the second lowest score of the night. They ended up in the bottom two with Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke, who had the lowest score, a 25, and were unanimously eliminated by the judges. Donovan was not surprised to land in the bottom two, but did expect a better score. “After our scores, not so much,” he said. “I was a little shocked with the scores, to be honest.”

“We had hoped the scores would be higher, but, I mean, it’s kind of, what can you do?” Slater added. “The judges are there for a reason and they score it and I totally respect that. And I do understand what they were talking about and there was some constructive criticism in there. We just wish we could have been placed higher, but that’s kind of the rules of the game.”

While the bottom two showing is “disheartening,” Slater says they’re motivated to prove themselves on next week’s two-night Stories’ Week. They’ll perform a jazz routine on Monday’s Most Memorable Year Night and a jive on Tuesday’s Prom Night, which will also include a dance marathon.

“Sometimes I think it helps people at home think, ‘Oh, gosh! I don’t want them to be in danger,'” she said.” Maybe they’ll vote a little bit more next week and of course we’re going to take everything the judges say, particularly about being present in the moment and in the dance, and we’re really gonna work on that and do our best.”

“Dancing with the Stars” will air Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

