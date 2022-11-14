Trevor Donovan may be done for on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ but who will be eliminated with him on semifinals night?

“90s Night” on “Dancing with the Stars” ended with the double elimination of “D’Amelio Show” star Heidi D’Amelio and “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino. That leaves us with six semifinalists, but there will be another double elimination tonight which will narrow the show down to its final four. So who will be the last to go home before the finale? “DWTS” fans have been placing their bets all week, and they’re pretty confident about the first celeb who will go home, but not so sure about the second.

Actor Trevor Donovan is the overwhelming favorite to be sent home with leading odds of 83/50. And that’s no slight against him as a contestant. He has steadily improved all season after starting with a phobia of the dance floor. But of the remaining six celebrities, he’s the only one who has been in the bottom two or bottom three before. In fact, he’s been there three times: on “Disney+ Night” (the judges eliminated Sam Champion instead), on “Michael Buble Night” (the judges eliminated Jessie James Decker instead), and on “90s Night” (the judges eliminated the aforementioned Guadagnino instead).

It seems like Donovan has had inconsistent support from his fan base, so unless he’s at the tippy top of the judges’ leaderboard during the semifinals, it’s hard to imagine him escaping the bottom three. Heck, even if he is at the top of the leaderboard, that might not be enough to keep him safe with only six celebs left in the competition. But everyone else has been safe all season long, so who could possibly wind up on the chopping block with him?

“CODA” actor Daniel Durant ranks second in our elimination predictions with 53/20 odds, but not far behind him is drag queen Shangela with 5/1 odds and “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey with 15/2 odds. As of this writing no one thinks TikTok star Charli D’Amelio or actor Wayne Brady are going home, but stranger things have happened when there’s a double elimination. One thing’s for sure, though: whichever celebs have enough support from fans to have never landed at the bottom probably have the advantage going into the grand finale.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.