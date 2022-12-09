Trevor Noah signs off as ‘The Daily Show’ host with emotional last episode

With tears in his eyes, Trevor Noah said farewell to his studio (and at-home) audience from the 11th Avenue soundstage that’s home to “The Daily Show.” The presenter concluded his stint that began in March 2015, when he was first made successor to Jon Stewart. His announcement to leave the program was a considerable surprise when he made it back in September. He has cited a desire to go back on the road as a standup comic, and to find a better life-work balance. (How he’ll find that from a hotel room after a night at the Hard Rock Sheboygan is unclear, but Godspeed.)

Noah called his final turn “a celebration” and said, “When I started the show, I had three clear goals. I was like, I’m going to make sure Hillary gets elected, I’m going to make sure that I prevent a global pandemic from starting and I’m going to become best friends with Kanye West.” He then added, “So I think it’s time to move on.”

He continued with the zings, saying, “I know a lot of people are sad, but please don’t be sad. You should be happy—the African leader is peacefully leaving power. That is never a guarantee.”

A murderer’s row of big names said goodbye to Noah via a video montage, including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Kamala Harris, Tracy Ross, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, and more. Noah spent time during the final episode saluting Black women. “Black women can’t afford to [bleep] around and find out,” he said, after explaining that “people will be like, ‘Oh, Trevor, you are so smart.’ And I’m like, who do you think teaches me? You know? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me? From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these Black women in my life, but then in America as well. I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women.”

During his time as host, Noah won one Primetime Emmy off of 11 nominations.

While the name of the next permanent “The Daily Show” host is still unknown, producers have no shortage of terrific guest hosts slotted for the time being. They include Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, John Leguizamo, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Marlon Wayans, and Wanda Sykes. Current correspondents and contributors will also get shots behind the desk, and no doubt each of these will function as an audition for the career-altering position.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions