Trevor Noah will exit ‘The Daily Show’ in December, and the replacement deadline is set

As previously reported, “The Daily Show” host for the last seven years, Trevor Noah, surprised his studio audience (and his staff) when he unexpectedly announced he was leaving the show. Now that the dust has settled, more specifics about his exit, and the future of the late-night staple are known.

Noah’s final night behind the desk will be December 8, and the week prior to that will feature a series of victory lap episodes for the South African-born host. “Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on ‘The Daily Show’ and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” the Paramount Global suit Chris McCarthy said in a statement. For his part, Noah said, “Chris has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content that now airs across the Paramount family. I’m truly excited to see what the future holds.”

Noah’s company, Zero Day, has an ongoing deal with Paramount Global.

“The Daily Show” intends to return from its holiday break on January 17, 2023. The big question—who will sit on contemporary satire’s Iron Throne—remains a mystery. The network statement merely promises “a reinvention.”

When Noah got the nod it was a promote-from-within situation, as he was a part of Jon Stewart’s army of correspondents (albeit only for a short period of time.) “Who will replace Trevor Noah?” is a much-discussed topic on various Reddit boards and sports betting sites, and a likely candidate who is often mentioned is Roy Wood Jr., a comic and “Daily Show” correspondent since 2015.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions