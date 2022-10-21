‘Triangle of Sadness’ needs, deserves SAG Awards ensemble bid to break into Best Picture Oscar race

“Triangle of Sadness” is a Palme d’Or winning class satire from a respected international filmmaker with distribution by Neon, a formula “Parasite”‘s historic Best Picture victory has recently proven successful. But “Triangle of Sadness” is unlikely to follow that film’s awards trajectory. Its platform release got off to a solid but unremarkable start, the humor is lower brow than in Bong Joon-ho’s film, and critical support isn’t overwhelming. Nevertheless, Ruben Östlund’s wily roast of the one percent has a path to a Best Picture nomination that more Academy-friendly fare like “Till” doesn’t. It’s also Neon’s strongest contender by far. As remote as the prospect of the Academy recognizing a film in which guests on a luxury yacht puke and defecate all over themselves for 20 minutes straight may seem, it’s a safer bet than “The Beauty and the Bloodshed” becoming the first ever documentary to compete in Picture.

SAG-AFTRA is key. The triptych’s massive cast shares the spotlight across the film’s locationally distinct acts in unexpected ways. Dolly de Leon, as Östlund has highlighted, works with fewer than a handful of moments to assert herself as the lead two-thirds into the film. Before her, Woody Harrelson and Zlatko Burić are central for an extended period, despite both of them entering the proceedings long after Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean’s Instagram models—the film’s initial focal points. The collaboration required to pull off this game of musical chairs makes it hard to see how, despite the movie’s current odds, “Triangle of Sadness” misses a nomination for Best Ensemble. Even if the movie isn’t a massive hit with critics orgs and doesn’t take off with audiences, success with the guild could put it in the Best Picture conversation. Voting for Oscar nominations begins the day after SAG announces its lineup.

If the recent Emmy success of “The White Lotus” is any indication, voters for major industry awards have a masochistic streak—at least that’s the argument Oscar experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen propose while discussing whether “Tár,” a movie that skewers show business, will alienate Academy members. As a broadly funny commentary on the excesses of the ultra-rich, Östlund’s film has similar aims. “All the people who were mocked by ‘The White Lotus’ loved ‘The White Lotus,’” Rosen suggests. By that logic, “Triangle of Sadness” should perform quite well at industry screenings throughout the season.

Viewers at a recent SAG screening reportedly had a very enthusiastic reaction to de Leon, who’s been singled out as the cast’s MVP and likeliest individual contender. If “Triangle of Sadness” is competitive in Best Supporting Actress (de Leon is currently placed under “Tár”’s Nina Hoss, giving her the worst odds of the dark horse contenders) and Best Original Screenplay (a crowded category where, as of now, it sits in sixth place), Best Picture becomes less inconceivable. The movie’s chances will be easier to assess once its main competition in Screenplay, “Babylon,” is seen by critics.

In the meantime, Neon should get “Triangle of Sadness” and de Leon in front of as many SAG voters as possible.

