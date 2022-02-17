5 reasons why Troy Kotsur will win supporting actor SAG Award for ‘CODA’

There’s often a point in the awards derby where something happens to seriously shake things up. A perceived frontrunner suddenly loses a key contest, and an underdog gains the upper hand. Observers start to ask themselves, “Is it time to change my prediction?” I expect we’ll see that happen when the SAG Award winners are revealed on February 27. Most are expecting Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog” to walk away with the title for Best Supporting Actor. But hold onto your hats, as a late winter’s wind is about to blow the race off course. Here are five reasons why Troy Kotsur in “CODA” will win the supporting actor SAG Award.

1. He practically steals the movie.

I say this with no intent of disrespecting the other very fine “CODA” cast members. Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant are simply wonderful. It’s truly a shame that none of them were singled out for similar individual SAG Award nominations. But it’s the “CODA” movie papa who plucked the plum role. Kotsur is constantly signing away with laugh-inducing lines, perfectly complemented by his most energetic facial expressions. He’s the one who generates most of the film’s comedic moments, while also charming in several softer scenes. It’s his poignant performance in particular that wins your heart. That’s arguably why he is the one who has consistently been singled out for awards attention. And that is why voters will likely turn their attention towards him.

2. He plays a more sympathetic character than his rivals.

I know, that shouldn’t make a difference. But when it comes to the SAG Awards, it often does. There’s a long history of voters tilting toward the heartfelt instead of the heated. It seemed to be quite common in the guild’s earliest days, when the group would select someone who hadn’t just won the Golden Globe. Look at Susan Sarandon in “Dead Man Walking” over Sharon Stone in “Casino,” Robin Williams in “Good Will Hunting” over Burt Reynolds in “Boogie Nights,” Gloria Stuart in “Titanic” over Kim Basinger in “L.A. Confidential,” and Michael Caine in “The Cider House Rules” over Tom Cruise in “Magnolia.” They all portrayed much more likeable people than their top competitors. Even in more recent years, the guild has often shown a preference for the more huggable human beings. That’s especially true in some tight SAG Award contests. Consider Viola Davis in “The Help” over Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady,” Lupita Nyong’o in “12 Years a Slave” over Jennifer Lawrence in “American Hustle,” Emma Stone in “La La Land” over Natalie Portman in “Jackie,” Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody” over Christian Bale in “Vice,” Glenn Close in “The Wife” over Olivia Colman in “The Favourite,” Emily Blunt in “A Quiet Place” over Amy Adams in “Vice” and Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” over Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman.” In this year’s supporting actor lineup, Kotsur’s personable part may have the edge over the less lovable Smit-McPhee – as well as the more twisted turns by Bradley Cooper in “Licorice Pizza” and Jared Leto in “House of Gucci.”

3. “CODA” is a SAG Award cast nominee.

I’ve written a lot recently about the benefit of being in an ensemble entry when competing for an individual SAG Award. “CODA” boasts few big names and features a relatively small company, but still managed to nab a SAG Award nom over high-profile titles like “Being the Ricardos,” “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.” The only other ensemble representative here is Leto – whose work in “Gucci” is considered by many to be more style than substance. Unless SAG Award members are high on “substance” abuse, they’ll likely gravitate towards Kotsur in the cool cast contender “CODA.”

4. The assumed frontrunner isn’t as solid as people think.

As of this writing, Smit-McPhee is the overwhelming favorite to take home both the SAG Award and the Oscar. That’s likely due to his success with assorted critics’ groups. However, SAG Award voters are not critics. The average member has no idea that Smit-McPhee was named Best Supporting Actor by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association or New York Film Critics Circle. They’ll circle whatever name they want. And the Australian Smit-McPhee is hardly a household name in the United States. Keep in mind that the guild typically goes for the showy performances over subtle ones like his. And despite three individual bids, “The Power of the Dog” was unable to crack the ensemble category. In short, Kodi may have a hard time overcoming a “CODA” key player like Kotsur.

5. It’s a chance to make history.

Kotsur is the first deaf actor in history to score an individual SAG Award nomination. The guild is known for its commitment to diversity and inclusivity, so this is something that members are undoubtedly ecstatic to see. I dare say that Kotsur would prevail regardless of this factor, for the four reasons I listed above. But the chance to reward an actor who happens to be deaf is added icing on the cake. It sends the message that there’s room in show business for everyone – that there’s no obstacle that one cannot overcome. Voters will revel when he’s rewarded, knowing that any actor who may be deaf, blind or different in any way will celebrate. Watch the derby change direction when the SAG Award supporting actor champion is announced, sure to be music to the eyes of Kotsur and the entire “CODA” family.

