RSVP for TV cinematography panel on November 7: ‘Black Bird,’ ‘The English,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘Stranger Things’

Four top TV cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, November 7, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing Emmy contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following contenders:

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison but he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a suspected serial killer. Keene has to elicit a confession from Larry Hall to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women.

Bio: Natalie Kingston’s career has included “Bathtubs Over Broadway,” “Lost Bayou,” “In the Mind of the Maker” and “Shapeless.”

The English (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

Bio: Arnau Valls Colomer’s career has included “Eva,” “Spy Time,” “Toro,” “Lost Transmissions” and “Official Competition.”

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Doctors and nurses at the intensive care unit of a New Orleans hospital struggle with treating patients during Hurricane Katrina when the facility is without power for 5 days.

Bio: Ramsey Nickell’s career has included “American Crime,” “All American,” “Looking for Alaska,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Needle in a Timestack.”

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Synopsis: Teenagers from a small town battle the evil Vecna from the “Upside Down” in the 1980s.

Bio: Caleb Heymann’s career has included “Vandal,” “Our Bodies Our Doctors,” “The Mortuary Collection” and “Fear Street.”

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions