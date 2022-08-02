RSVP for TV costume design panel on August 9: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Six top TV costume designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, August 9, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing Emmy contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 nominees:

Euphoria (HBO)

Synopsis: A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence.

Bio: This year marks the third Emmy nomination for Heidi Bivens for “Euphoria.” Other projects have included “Inland Empire,” “Spring Breakers,” “Mid90s,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Deep Water.”

The Great (Hulu)

Synopsis: A royal woman living in rural Russia during the 18th century is forced to choose between her own personal happiness and the future of Russia, when she marries an Emperor.

Bio: Sharon Long now has her first career Emmy nomination for “The Great.” Other projects have included “Metropolis,” “The Silent Storm,” “Calm with Horses,” “County Lines” and “Shuttlecock.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Synopsis: After her husband leaves her, young mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Bio: Donna Zakowska is a two-time Emmy winner for “John Adams” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” among five career nominations. Other projects have included “Kate and Leopold,” “Empire Falls,” “Sons of Liberty” and “TURN: Washington’s Spies.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH-1)

Synopsis: Multiple Emmy winner RuPaul searches for America’s next drag superstar.

Bio: Zaldy is a three-time Emmy winner among five career nominations for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Other projects have included specials for Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, plus the other shows for RuPaul.

Star Trek: Picard (CBS Studios)

Synopsis: Follow-up series to Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Nemesis that centers on Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life.

Bio: Christine Bieselin Clark now has her first career Emmy nomination. Other projects have included “TRON: Legacy,” “Ender’s Game,” “The Maze Runner,” “Spy” and “Into the Badlands.”

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Synopsis: A look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires, who’ve lived together for over 100 years, on Staten Island.

Bio: Laura Montgomery now has her first career Emmy nomination. Other career projects have included “The Smart Woman Survival Guide,” “Andy and the Upside,” “The Shrine,” “Servitude” and “The Barrens.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?