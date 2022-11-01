RSVP for TV costume design panel on November 7: ‘The Boys,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Loot,’ ‘The Sandman,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Five top TV costume designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, November 7, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Marcus Dixon and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing Emmy contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following contenders:

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.

Bio: Michael Ground’s career has included “Frontier,” “Bad Blood,” “Daybreak,” “Sweet Girl” and “Delia’s Gone.”

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Synopsis: Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.

Bio: Leslie Kavanagh’s career has included “Mother’s Day,” “Man Seeking Woman,” “Clarice” and “V-Wars.”

Loot (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world – finding herself along the way.

Bio: Kirston Leigh Mann’s career has included “Lars and the Real Girl,” “United States of Tara,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Good Place.”

The Sandman (Netflix)

Synopsis: Upon escaping after decades of imprisonment by a mortal wizard, Dream, the personification of dreams, sets about to reclaim his lost equipment.

Bio: Sarah Arthur was a two-time Emmy nominee for “Sherlock.” Other projects have included “Crash,” “24: Live Another Day,” “Lucky Man” and “A Discovery of Witches.”

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Synopsis: A look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires, who’ve lived together for over 100 years, on Staten Island.

Bio: Laura Montgomery won an Emmy Award for “What We Do in the Shadows.” Other projects have included “The Smart Woman Survival Guide,” “Servitude,” “The Barrens” and “Spiral.”

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions