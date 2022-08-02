RSVP for TV Documentary panel on August 9: ‘Controlling Britney Spears,’ ‘George Carlin’s American Dream,’ ‘Lucy and Desi,’ ‘100 Foot Wave,’ ‘We Feed People’

Five top TV documentary filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, August 9, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 nominees:

Controlling Britney Spears (FX)

Synopsis: Britney Spears has said that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” This investigation reveals much of how it worked, including an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored her every move.

Bio: This year marks the second Emmy nomination for Samantha Stark after another in 2021 for “Framing Britney Spears.” Other projects have included “The Education of T.M. Landry,” “Hard Left” and “They Get Brave.”

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO)

Synopsis: Interviews with George Carlin’s family and friends, material from his stand-up specials and footage from his personal archive.

Bio: Michael Bonfiglio has two Emmy nominations this year for producing and directing “George Carlin’s American Dream.” He won previously for “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” and had nominations for “30 for 30” and “Jerry Before Seinfeld.”

Lucy and Desi (Amazon)

Synopsis: Explores the rise of comedian icon Lucille Ball, her relationship with Desi Arnaz, and how their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy forever changed Hollywood.

Bio: Jeanne Elfant Festa won an Emmy for “The Apollo” and had a previous nomination for “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.” Other projects have included “Foo Fighters: Back and Forth,” “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” and “Pavarotti.”

(HBO)

Synopsis: Follows the decade-long odyssey of big-wave pioneer Garrett McNamara who, after visiting a small fishing village in Portugal, helped push the sport beyond the realm of imagination.

Bio: Joe Lewis is a previous Emmy winner for producing “Fleabag.” Other projects have included “Too Old to Die Young” and “Transparent.”

We Feed People (NatGeo)

Synopsis: A chronicle of how Jose Andrés and his nonprofit rebuilds nations in the wake of disaster, providing healthy food to those affected.

Bio: Sara Bernstein is a five-time Emmy winner for producing “White Light/Black Rain,” “Mea Maxima Culpa,” “One Last Hug,” “Going Clear” and “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.” She has received six other nominations.

