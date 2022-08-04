RSVP for TV production design panel on August 11: ‘The Great,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Schmigadoon!,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Squid Game’

Six top TV production designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, August 11, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 nominees:

The Great (Hulu)

Synopsis: A royal woman living in rural Russia during the 18th century is forced to choose between her own personal happiness and the future of Russia, when she marries an Emperor.

Bio: Francesca di Mottola now has her first career Emmy nomination. Other projects have included “1992,” “1993,” “Dark Crimes” and “Do Not Disturb.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Synopsis: After her husband leaves her, young mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Bio: Bill Groom has won four Emmys for “Boardwalk Empire” and now has his eighth career nomination. He was won at the Art Directors Guild Awards three times for “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH-1)

Synopsis: Multiple Emmy winner RuPaul searches for America’s next drag superstar.

Bio: Gianna Costa now has her first career Emmy nomination. Other projects have included “America’s Next Top Model,” “The Real World,” “Ex on the Beach” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.”

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: A couple on a backpacking trip discovers a magical town in which everyone acts like they’re in a classic musical.

Bio: Bo Welch now has his second career Emmy nomination following one for “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” He is also a four-time Oscar nominee for “The Color Purple,” “A Little Princess,” “The Birdcage” and “Men in Black.”

Severance (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

Bio: Jeremy Hindle now has his first career Emmy nomination. Other projects have included “Zero Dark Thirty,” “True Story,” “Detroit” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Squid Game (Netflix)

Synopsis: Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes.

Bio: Chae Kyoung-sun now has her first career Emmy nomination. Other projects have included “Detective K: Secret of Virtuous Widow,” “The Royal Tailor” and “The Fortress.”

