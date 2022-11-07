RSVP for TV production design panel on November 15: ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Four top TV production designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, November 15, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following contenders:

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Doctors and nurses at the intensive care unit of a New Orleans hospital struggle with treating patients during Hurricane Katrina when the facility is without power for 5 days.

Bio: Matthew Davies’ career has included “The Samaritan,” “The Art of the Steal,” “Hannibal,” “Heroes Reborn” and “American Gods.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Bio: Ramsey Avery was an Art Directors Guild nominee for “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” “Minority Report,” “Star Trek Into Darkness” and “Tomorrowland.”

Wednesday (Netflix)

Synopsis: Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.

Bio: Mark Scruton was an Art Directors Guild winner for “Gravity” and a nominee for “Ready Player One” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Synopsis: The origin story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian American entrepreneur who started the stripper troupe Chippendales.

Bio: Richard Bloom was an Art Directors Guild nominee for “True Detective,” “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Homecoming.”

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions