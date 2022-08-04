RSVP for TV showrunners panel on August 11: ‘The Dropout,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Four top TV showrunners will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, August 11, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing Emmy contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 nominees:

The Dropout (Hulu)

Synopsis: Chronicles Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ attempt to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of college and starting a technology company.

Bio: Elizabeth Meriwether is nominated twice in 2022 for producing and writing “The Dropout.” Other projects have included “No Strings Attached,” “New Girl,” “Single Parents” and “Bless This Mess.”

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Synopsis: Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one.

Bio: John Hoffman is a two-time nominee for “Only Murders in the Building” and was previously nominated for writing the Academy Awards (2009). Other projects have included “Looking” and “Grace and Frankie.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH-1)

Synopsis: Multiple Emmy winner RuPaul searches for America’s next drag superstar.

Bio: Tom Campbell is a five-time Emmy winner among 14 career nominations for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.” Others were for “Million Dollar Listing: New York.”

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Synopsis: A look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires, who’ve lived together for over 100 years, on Staten Island.

Bio: Paul Simms now has 11th career Emmy nomination. He has been nominated previously for “Late Night with David Letterman,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Atlanta” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?