RSVP for TV showrunners panel on November 15: ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Dead to Me,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘Reboot’

Four top TV showrunners will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, November 15, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following contenders:

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison but he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a suspected serial killer. Keene has to elicit a confession from Larry Hall to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women.

Bio: Dennis Lehane was a Writer Guild Awards winner for “The Wire.” Other projects have included “Shutter Island,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Bloodline,” “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Outsider.”

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Synopsis: A series about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Bio: Liz Feldman was a Daytime Emmy winner for “The Ellen DeGeneres” and a nominee for “Dead to Me.” Other projects have included “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Oscars,” “2 Broke Girls” and “The Great Indoors.”

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Doctors and nurses at the intensive care unit of a New Orleans hospital struggle with treating patients during Hurricane Katrina when the facility is without power for 5 days.

Bio: Carlton Cuse was an Emmy winner for “Lost” among his nine career nominations. He also won at the Writers Guild Awards for the same show. Other projects have included “Bates Motel,” “The Strain,” “Locke and Key,” “Colony” and “Nash Bridges.”

Reboot (Hulu)

Synopsis: Follows an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu has rebooted and their dysfunctional cast that must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Bio: Steven Levitan was a seven-time Emmy winner for “Modern Family” and “Frasier” and also received nominations for “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Just Shoot Me.”

