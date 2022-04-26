Tyler the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ is found again, exploding back to number-one on Billboard 200

In a relatively quiet week on the Billboard 200 albums chart, a number-one album from almost a year ago returned to the top spot. For the tracking week that ended April 21, Tyler the Creator‘s “Call Me If You Get Lost” skyrocketed all the way from number-120 to return to its perch, thanks primarily to the album’s release on vinyl through Tyler’s web store. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Call Me If You Get Lost” achieved 59,000 equivalent album units when you combine its traditional record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. While hip-hop usually gets the lion’s share of its units from streaming, the vinyl edition of this album meant that traditional sales dominated, accounting for 49,500 of those units. That’s the ninth biggest one-week vinyl since that data was first collected in 1991. It’s also the biggest vinyl week for a solo male artist and for a hip-hop artist.

But that’s not all Tyler has to celebrate. This surge back to number-one for an album that first dropped last June comes just a few weeks after it upset to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys. Kanye West‘s “Donda” seemed like the safest bet there since it also had an Album of the Year nomination. That was the second win in Tyler’s career. He previously won the same category for his album “Igor” in 2020.

It was business as usual for the rest of the top five this week. Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” stayed put at number-two. Lil Durk‘s “7220” dropped two spots to number three. The “Encanto” soundtrack was down one spot to number-four, and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” remained in fifth position.

