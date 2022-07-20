Ukrainian aerialist Svitlana Rohozhyna inspires the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges: ‘Incredible to watch’ [WATCH]

“All of our hearts and our love are with Ukraine,” declares Heidi Klum after meeting aerialist Svitlana Rohozhyna during the the July 19 episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The 26-year-old Kyiv native now lives in Las Vegas, and she dedicates her “AGT” performance to her father who’s currently fighting on the front lines in Ukraine. “She is literally shaking,” Simon Cowell whispers to Sofia Vergara as Svitlana prepares for her aerialist act on the big stage. Watch the “AGT” audition video above.

As the song “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle plays on the track, Svitlana dances around gracefully and then grabs hold of an enormous chandelier. She rises up into the air and spins around effortlessly in circles, then sheds her red dress to reveal sparkly gold undergarments.

Svitlana’s strength is evident as she maneuvers around the chandelier, first with her arms and then by dangling from her ankle. At one point she throws confetti over the stage, signaling the conclusion of the act. The audience and panelists jump up to their feet to show their support in a wild standing ovation.

Heidi declares that Svitlana’s country and family are “super proud” of the aerialist for everything she’s accomplished, adding that she’s “beautiful,” “elegant” and “sexy.” Sofia chimes in that the act is “spectacular” and “stunning” and that she didn’t “miss a beat.” Finally, Simon says the performance is “incredible to watch” with a “level of perfection” that gives her “star quality.”

The “AGT” judges honor Svitlana with three “yes” votes, sending her through to the next round, which will be the Judge Cuts. The fourth panelist, Howie Mandel, was out sick so he didn’t get to vote.

While no aerialist act has ever won “America’s Got Talent,” self-taught teenager Aidan Bryant came close last year and finished as the eventual runner-up to magician Dustin Tavella. See the show’s winners list.