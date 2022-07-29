‘Uncoupled’ reviews: Is Neil Patrick Harris’ gay rom-com the next bingeworthy show of summer?

On July 29, 2022, Netflix released “Uncoupled” starring Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris. The eight-episode comedy was created and written by Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family,” “Desperate Housewives”) and Darren Star (“Beverly Hills 90210,” “Emily in Paris”), and follows a real estate agent named Michael (Harris) who finds himself starting over after being dumped by his boyfriend. What is it like to be a newly single gay man navigating the dating scene for the first time in 17 years?

The buzz-worthy show co-stars Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas and Marcia Gay Harden. It is certified fresh with a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, but what exactly do the critics think?

Bob Strauss of the San Francisco Chronicle opens with an especially strong “Don’t start a relationship with ‘Uncoupled’ unless you’re willing to stick it out.” He continues, “Some worthwhile emotional truths get delivered over the series’ eight episodes, though often with one-liners that can seem paragraphs long.” He especially praises the casting of Harris, who “can spout overwritten, artificial TV dialogue in a way that sounds like an actual person would say the words.” He adds, “Marcia Gay Harden is an MVP candidate for her Claire, a high-maintenance high society dame who bonds with Michael over their mutual dumped status (her filthy-rich husband of 25 years took off with a young Pilates instructor).”

Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly begins by calling Harris the actor version of Dick Clark, saying, “You can plop him into any situation and he’ll command the room with a magnetism that looks deceptively effortless.” With no denial that the setup is similar to “Sex and the City,” Baldwin believes that the show is “more akin to a gay ‘And Just Like That.’” “The writers balance out borderline-silly b-storylines with authentic sentiment about relationships — especially the importance of friendships as we age — and the pacing is about as clean and efficient as it gets.” Ending with a cliffhanger, Baldwin describes the show as “stylish and easy-to-digest.”

Some critics were less praiseworthy. Clint Worthington of rogerebert.com bluntly writes, “Dating in middle age is hard enough for anyone; what Darren Star’s latest trifle, Netflix’s ‘Uncoupled,’ argues is that it’s especially hard for gay men.” He adds that “Uncoupled” features “the best and worst of what Star has to offer: winsome performances and occasional insights into the bittersweet trials of love and aging, packaged within a cloyingly sweet, ostentatious package that makes its protagonists’ tribulations a little hard to buy into.” He continues, “But of course, Michael’s rich, white, and looks like Neil Patrick Harris, so things seem to go pretty well for him. Within those confines, he’s appropriately unlikable, the kind of bitchy, self-obsessed elder queen who needs to take it down a notch and do some real reflection.” Worthington eventually concludes that “it feels too little, too late, and is hardly likely to open the eyes of anyone besides the urbane in-group it’s talking to: six-figure gays with summer houses in the Hamptons.”

Judy Berman of TIME Magazine calls the show “a Gay Rom-Com Stuck in the Sex and the City Era.” She begins by calling the series “a faster-paced, more entertaining show than King’s inert SATC sequel, but one marked by many of the same distracting defects, from overly stylized dialogue to underdeveloped characters to a bad case of affluenza.” Harris is given the character with the most depth, but that is not the case for the remainders. For example, “Claire reads as a First Wives Club cliché despite Harden’s arch, fun performance.” The review concludes, “And just like that… it’s as if the last 20 years of sex and the city, gay and straight, never happened.”

