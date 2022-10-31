Val Chmerkovskiy says it ‘sucks majorly’ to miss ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with COVID-19

Val Chmerkovskiy will be MIA on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” after testing positive for COVID-19, but he vows to be back next week to continue the competition with Gabby Windey, who will perform with Alan Bersten on Halloween Night.

“This is a huge bummer. I’m very disappointed. I feel like I let some people down,” Chmerkovskiy said in a video on Instagram. “Selfishly, I was really looking forward to this week’s routine, being Halloween, being the Argentine tango. I really, really love this routine. But the good thing is that Gabby knows it, Gabby’s ready, and Alan’s going to do a great job. You guys are going to vote us through, so I’ll be back next week.”

The two-time champ, who feels “fine,” added that it “sucks majorly, for lack of a better, more profound word” to have to sit out this week, but he is grateful that Windey is negative and Bersten, who was eliminated last week with Jessie James Decker, can step in. “The great thing is that we have some awesome pros on the show, one of them being Alan, who’s going to step in, learn the routine, and partner with Gabby this Monday,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy will also the miss the return of the team dance. Windey and Bersten will perform on Team Wicked to “The Witches Are Back” from “Hocus Pocus 2.”

This is the second time this season that COVID has sidelined a pro. Daniella Karagach missed the second and third weeks, so Joseph Baena performed with troupe member Alexis Warr.

One of the favorites to win the season, Windey and Chmerkovskiy have topped the leaderboard four times. Last week, they nabbed a 46 out of 50 on Michael Bublé Night. “Thank you for all your support all season long,” Chmerkovskiy concluded. “I feel fine. I will be back. This is a minor setback for a major comeback.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

