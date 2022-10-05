Val Chmerkovskiy didn’t actually want to leave ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after last season

After getting eliminated last season on “Dancing with the Stars,” Val Chmerkovskiy said that was “probably” his last season and he had no regrets about his tenure. Cut to a year later and the two-time champ is back, partnered with “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey, and it turns out he didn’t really want to bid adieu.

“I don’t think I ever wanted to leave. I said that it potentially could be my last season because it was a cocktail of different emotions,” Chmerkovskiy told Parade. “One emotion was, obviously, disappointment. That interview came right after I was eliminated last season. But mostly it came from just emotionally being exhausted. I generally put my heart and soul into this project, I care about it immensely. I care about dance. Broadly speaking I care about being a good teacher and being a good ambassador of dance. But, also, I care about the show.”

Chmerkovskiy and his partner Olivia Jade were axed in eighth place last season, his 17th on the show. Since making his pro debut in Season 13, he’s only missed on installment, Season 26. “It’s hard to walk away from something that you love so much, and you know that you’re still capable of doing at a high level,” Chmerkovskiy continued, adding that that was also the challenge he wanted to give himself. “Can I dance at a high level still? Absolutely. I’m not going to compare myself to other dancers on the show, but do I think I’ve still got it generally speaking? Absolutely. Because this is my life. I stay in shape; I dance all of the offseason. I don’t wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to come around for me to work on my craft. I do so all year round. But you get older, and you realize that this isn’t forever. Or at least ‘Dancing with the Stars’ isn’t.”

The 36-year-old is “really, really grateful” to be asked to return for Season 31 and to be partnered with Windey. For the second week in a row, they topped the leaderboard in a three-way tie following their cha-cha on Bond Night. “Now, again, I’m grateful that for whatever reason they decided to give me a partner that is not just a really strong talent when it comes to dance and performance, but also is a wonderful person to work with. Then the triple threat is that she’s an absolute riot on camera,” he said of the Season 19 Bachelorette. “She’s hilarious, she’s funny, she’s charming, she’s great. I have it all. Hopefully, this season proves to be another successful season for me.”

If the pair take home the Mirrorball, it’ll be the third win for Chmerkovskiy after prevailing with Rumer Willis in Season 20 and Laurie Hernandez in Season 23. It’ll also be third time a Bachelorette has won in four years. Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe went back to back in Seasons 28 and 29. Season 15 champ Melissa Rycroft is the first Bachelor Nation alum to win “Dancing,” but she was never a Bachelorette.

“I want to say no [there isn’t added pressure] because there’s always expectations, but to be fair, yes there is,” Chmerkovskiy said. “Kaitlyn and Hannah won the show fairly recently, which is something that we’re going up against ultimately. That puts a lot of pressure on us, it potentially puts a lot of pressure on Gabby, but the truth is I think Gabby has created her own lane within Bachelor Nation, if you will. She’s doing the same here on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

