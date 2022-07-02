Val Chmerkovskiy may not be done with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ yet, Jenna Johnson says

Val Chmerkovskiy may not be hanging up his “Dancing with the Stars” shoes yet. Though the two-time champ said in the fall that Season 30 was “probably” his last one, you might just see him when Season 31 launches on Disney+ later this year, according to his wife and fellow pro Jenna Johnson.

“So, the funny thing is we actually don’t know if we’re coming back until right before the season [starts]. But yes, I know that Val is definitely excited to come back for another season and I think that he’s in the best shape of his life right now. I’m not sure what happened to him [this year], but he is snatched,” Johnson told Us Weekly. “I think he’s really excited for this next season.”

Chmerkovskiy, who won Mirrorball trophies with Rumer Willis and Laurie Hernandez, hinted at his departure following his and partner Olivia Jade‘s elimination in November. “I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity. Is this my last season? Probably. Probably,” he said at the time. “I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

Chmerkovskiy played coy last week when asked by “Extra” if he’s going to return, saying, “We don’t know the details of that yet. I don’t know if I’m back or not, but I’m excited for the show.” The pro is referring to “Dancing’s” upcoming move from ABC, where it’s aired since its 2005 debut, to Disney+. “Dancing,” which has been renewed through a 32nd season, will be the streaming service’s first live series. Details, including a premiere date, are still scarce on what the Disney+ version of the show will look like — though original showrunner Conrad Green is returning — but everyone involved is pumped about the switch.

“I’m so excited,” Johnson added. “I think change is scary in general, but I think it also ignites a new spark and [brings] this sort of refreshing energy. … I’m just excited to see where the show goes.”

